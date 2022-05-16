Do Good Foods Launches Carbon-Reduced Chicken in Philadelphia, A Delicious Way to Tackle Food Waste

Fight climate change from the kitchen with mouth-watering Do Good Chicken that is raised on a diet made with nutritious surplus grocery food

BEDMINSTER, N.J., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a new climate-forward food company, Do Good Foods, has officially launched Do Good Chicken in grocers throughout Philadelphia. The company is on a mission to change the world with products that enable people to "Do Good" with everyday purchases. Its first introduction, Do Good Chicken, is a simple, tasty, good for plate and planet option that helps fight food waste and combat climate change.

Each year, about 40% of healthy grocery food gets tossed into landfills. According to the United Nation Food and Agriculture Organization, if food waste were its own country, it would be the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world. To help keep this healthy food from going to waste, Do Good Foods has partnered with grocers for a smart, impactful solution to protect our planet.

How Can Chicken Save the World?

After community donations, Do Good Foods takes healthy surplus food from grocery stores and upcycles it into nutrient-dense chicken feed that mimics a chicken's natural diet. The high quality, carbon-reduced chicken is then made available for purchase at those same markets, closing the loop and helping combat food waste. Each delicious Do Good Chicken saves approximately four pounds of surplus groceries from being thrown away, thus preventing approximately three pounds of greenhouse gases.

"Food waste is a massive problem with approximately 40% of the food we grow in the U.S. going to waste. We believe this can be solved with what we are doing at Do Good Foods by upcycling surplus grocery food, creating a closed loop system, and providing accessible great tasting chicken to consumers. We are bringing real sustainability to scale and empowering everyone to be a part of the solution" said Justin Kamine, co-CEO and co-Founder of Do Good Foods, also adding, "We're thrilled to make our first retail market Philadelphia – also home to our very first production facility – giving everyone an easy way to Do Good and start making an immediate impact on our planet right from their own kitchen."

Do Good Foods has teamed up with Philadelphia native, chef and founder of Carroll Couture Cuisine and Spice Finch, Jennifer Carroll, to provide home cooks with an easy, climate-friendly recipe using delicious Do Good Chicken, spices, herbs and fresh vegetables.

"Good food should be eaten, not wasted," says Jennifer Carroll. "As a chef, restauranter and someone who just wants to do better for the environment, it is so exciting to partner with a brand that is on a mission to help everyone – from home cooks to professional chefs – create smarter meals that make a real impact."

Not Only Good for Planet, Good for Plate Too

Do Good Chicken brings 100% natural, high-quality taste with no antibiotics, hormones, or steroids. The cage-free chickens are raised and harvested in the U.S. and available in a variety of cuts that can be grilled, baked, pan-fried, and enjoyed. Together, we can fight climate change from our kitchen.

Join the Mission, Do Some Good

For Philadelphians who give a cluck about food waste, Do Good Chicken can be found in the poultry section at select Albertsons banners (Shaw's, Safeway, Acme) and GIANT stores across the Philadelphia area. To find a retailer, visit DoGoodChicken.com and to learn more, follow @dogoodchicken on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Do Good Foods:

Do Good Foods is a revolutionary climate-forward company. Our carbon-reduced food products give consumers a delicious way to fight food waste and combat climate change from their kitchen. Founded by the Kamine family, Do Good Foods has created a closed-loop system with state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to upcycle surplus grocery food (after community donations occur) into nutritious animal feed. Do Good Foods first product, Do Good Chicken, is raised using this healthy feed, can be purchased locally giving consumers an opportunity to make an immediate environmental impact and Do Good...for Plate & Planet.™

