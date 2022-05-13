Studies Debunk COVID-19 Fertility & Transplant Concerns; Long-term Impact of COVID Yet to be Realized in Prostate & Bladder Cancer Patients

NEW ORLEANS, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Does COVID-19 or the vaccine impact male fertility? Will delays in bladder and prostate cancer treatment during the pandemic increase mortality? Is kidney transplantation with COVID-19 positive donors safe?

COVID-19 study findings presented at AUA2022. (PRNewswire)

Researchers will be presenting these COVID-19 study findings at the 117th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Urological Association. Brian Inouye, MD, assistant professor of urology at Albany Medical Center, will moderate a press session featuring the following three abstracts at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on May 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. CT.

Parris Diaz, from the University of Miami, demonstrated fertility concerns constitute a significant barrier to vaccine uptake among the unvaccinated. "Concerns About Fertility: A Major Cause of COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy in the United States."

Puneet Sindhwani, MD, from the University of Toledo Medical Center, analyzed patient reported delays in treatment or ancillary care for prostate cancer and bladder cancer due to the pandemic. "Patient-Reported Delays in Treatment for Urologic Cancers During the Covid-19 Pandemic: A National Cross-Sectional Analysis"

Alvin Wee, MD, of the Cleveland Clinic, investigated the safety of kidney transplantation from COVID-19 positive donors. "Kidney Transplantation With COVID-19 Positive Donors: A Series of 55 Cases"

"Much to our dismay, COVID continues to impact many aspects of our lives. Our selection of presentations during this session will shed light on the virus's far reaches in the field of urology," said Dr. Inouye. "Our goal is to learn about the effects of COVID and its vaccine on fertility and the impact, or lack thereof, of the disease on the care of patients requiring oncologic surgery and renal transplantation. COVID is not only a health crisis in and of itself, but we are clearly seeing its harm on many different urologic problems."

About the American Urological Association: The 117th Annual Meeting of the American Urological Association takes place May 13-16 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Caitlin Lukacs

Corporate Communications and Media Relations Manager

410-689-4081

clukacs@auanet.org Media Contact:Corporate Communications and Media Relations Manager410-689-4081

American Urological Association (PRNewsFoto/American Urological Association) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Urological Association