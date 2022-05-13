Hiring Heats Up in Indianapolis: Nearly 40,000 New Jobs Posted in Last Week

150,000 active job postings in metro area, with nearly 40,000 added in the last week alone, according to new PeopleReady analysis

INDIANAPOLIS, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer approaches, the job market is red hot in Indianapolis and the surrounding metropolitan area, with nearly 40,000 new jobs being posted in the last seven days, according to a new analysis being released today by staffing firm PeopleReady. This addition brings the total number of active open jobs in the region to 150,000, a 12% increase in job openings from the same time last year.

Industries with the most job growth in the Indianapolis area include retail, manufacturing and food services, finds the PeopleReady analysis. The staffing leader also shares some of the region's most in-demand jobs:

Retail sales associates

Warehouse workers

Customer service representatives

Food service workers

Building and general maintenance technicians

"Job seekers looking for immediate work in the Indianapolis area have a variety of opportunities available to them right now," said Kristy Willis, chief sales and operations officer at PeopleReady. "With new jobs being added at a high rate in many industries, PeopleReady remains deeply committed to helping connect people and work in local communities around Indianapolis and throughout the country."

As the official staffing partner of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES, PeopleReady is looking forward to driving home its mission of connecting people and work and making a difference in local communities at the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis this Saturday. The PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge, a partnership between PeopleReady and INDYCAR, gives drivers a chance to win $1 million to be split between themselves and a charity of their choice. With a victory on Saturday, Josef Newgarden will claim the $1 million prize for taking the checkered flag on all three types of INDYCAR tracks this season. Keep up with the leaderboard here.

PeopleReady is also offering an additional $10,000 to the winner of every race this season, also to be split with their chosen charity. This season, PeopleReady is the primary sponsor of Rahal Letterman Lanigan (RLL) Racing's rookie of the year candidate Christian Lundgaard.

PeopleReady has a variety of ways for job seekers to access job opportunities via app (JobStack) and online (jobs.peopleready.com).

