Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum is an Essential Tool to Support Neck Skincare

A breakthrough pro-"lift" formula that helps visibly tighten the look of sagging skin along the neck, jaw, chest, and chin — for a noticeably firmer, more youthful appearance from chin to chest.

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Combating visible aging on our face is key to achieving a more youthful, revitalized look. However, your age can instantly be given away if the neck and decolletage areas aren't properly cared for. That's why renowned plastic surgeon,Dr. John Layke recommends treating the area with Beverly Hills MD™ Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum which helps visibly lift, smooth, and tighten sag-prone areas along the jaw, neck, chin, and chest even on the most sensitive skins. By applying this powerful "lifting" serum daily, you can help alleviate the visible signs of aging while achieving a sleek, youthful-looking neck, jawline, and chest.*

Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum, this “celebrity secret” formula is now being made available to the public to help you nourish and smooth the skin’s appearance over time. (PRNewswire)

Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum is a cutting-edge serum that helps to tighten your neck's appearance. This "celebrity secret" formula is now being made available to the public to help you nourish and smooth the skin's appearance over time. Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum contains a unique blend of "gravity-fighting" ingredients and instant smoothing sugar crystals to help achieve firmer-looking skin along the neck, chest, and jawline by helping rejuvenate skin cells. Potent ingredients such as Pullulan and Vin-Uplift help provide a highly visible "freezing-effect" on problem areas which result in a truly age-defying appearance.*

Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum Key Active Ingredients

Pullulan - Speciality spa-grade "pulling sugar" that creates a thin 'veil' over the skin and dries instantly — leaving skin that appears smoother, firmer, and more youthful.*

Vin-Uplift - A polyphenol-packed skin-"tightener" that helps significantly minimize the look of "necklace lines" on the chest, and deep wrinkles along the neck — all while nourishing the skin to help it combat visible signs of aging.*

Chamomile Flower & Lavender Flower Extracts - Helps to calm, soothe, and smooth the skin — for a fresh and youthful appearance.*

How To Use Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum

The suggested use of Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum for customers is to use the rose quartz applicator to gently roll the silky serum along your neck, chin, chest, and jawline. Massage the lightweight serum into your skin, and wait a minute for it to dry before applying other products. For best results, use morning and night during skincare routine.

Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum can be purchased on the Beverly Hills MD website for $139 with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

About Dr John Layke

Dr. John Layke is a renowned plastic surgeon and co-founder of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Dr. John Layke trained at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group before offering world-class procedures at his clinic. In 2014, his passion for science inspired him to develop ingredient formulations with advanced blends to help users achieve results in the comfort of their home - Beverly Hills MD was then born. Since this launch he has helped thousands of people, including Hollywood A-listers, achieve a more youthful look. Dr. John Layke and his partner Dr. Payman Danielpour also launched the Forever Young Podcast where they discuss trending beauty regimens and anti-aging remedies.

About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. For over a decade, they have been at the forefront of plastic surgery and cosmetic technology. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they're able to reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those looking for the very best non-surgical, at-home anti-aging solutions available. Each product targets a specific concern or set of concerns, working to both visibly correct and prevent the most difficult issues. Other bestsellers include Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex, Beverly Hills MD Lift + Firm Sculpting Cream, and Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler.

