Zywave Named a Top Workplace for 10th Consecutive Year

Employee feedback determined Milwaukee Journal Sentinel list of Top Workplaces in Southeastern Wisconsin 2022

MILWAUKEE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALeading insurtech provider, Zywave, has been recognized for the 10th consecutive year as a Top Workplace in Southeastern Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, as chosen by its employees in a 24-question survey.

Employee feedback is the sole basis for determining the employers that make the Top Workplaces list, which is in its 13th year. For 2022, Zywave was selected as one of 147 top employers, from the more than 2,100 organizations invited to participate.

"We are delighted that, year after year, our employees have embraced Zywave's lively, inclusive culture and continue to recognize it as a valuable place to grow both personally and professionally," said Zywave CEO, Jason Liu. "As Wisconsin's largest software company, we're proud to be headquartered in Milwaukee and continue to search for top local talent as we expand our global footprint, transforming our industry and powering our customers' growth."

Surveying for the awards was completed between September and December 2021, with more than 61,000 surveys sent out to employees in the region. Employer categories were based on the number of employees working in the region to ensure a comprehensive look at the feedback of similar-size groups. Organizations that exceeded benchmark scores for each size group were selected to the winners list. With 400 of its 1,000 employees working in Southeastern Wisconsin, Zywave was classified in the medium category.

For more information on Zywave, visit www.zywave.com.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals—their own Modern RevOps Machine. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

