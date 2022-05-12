Lunaphore and Indica Labs announce partnership to provide complete technology solution for spatial biology and image analysis

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunaphore, a Swiss life sciences company developing technology to enable spatial biology in every laboratory, and Indica Labs, a leading provider of computational pathology software and services, today announced a partnership to co-market an end-to-end solution that combines Lunaphore's flagship COMET™ spatial biology platform and Indica's HALO® and HALO AI™ digital pathology image analysis software.

Lunaphore's COMET™ platform provides superior multiplex staining and image acquisition capabilities facilitating the automated detection of up to 40 separate spatial markers per tissue slide without human intervention. In contrast to other spatial biology solutions, COMET™ works with off-the-shelf, label-free antibodies and is designed to provide researchers with flexibility for their workflow. COMET™ has a wide range of research applications across immuno-oncology, neuroscience, and infectious diseases.

Indica Labs' industry-leading HALO® and HALO AITM software enable fast, AI-based quantitative analysis of whole slide images. In combination with the COMET™ platform, the HALO Highplex FL module allows researchers to quantify an unlimited number of fluorescent markers and cell phenotypes defined by their biomarker expression. HALO Spatial Analysis and HALO AI deep learning classifiers are used in combination with Highplex FL to explore the distribution and spatial relationships between different cell phenotypes in the context of the tissue, such as tumor and immune cells. This additional spatial data is particularly important in immuno-oncology and neuroscience disease research.

"We are excited to partner with Lunaphore to address the growing needs of our research customers for highly multiplexed assays," said Steven Hashagen, CEO of Indica Labs. "Combining Lunaphore's superior multiplexing technologies upstream with our powerful AI-based analysis downstream, together we provide a streamlined workflow for high dimensional imaging and image analysis."

"Our partnership with Indica Labs is another key aspect of our strategy to combine our COMET™ technology with industry-leading image analysis technologies," said Déborah Heintze, Chief Marketing Officer of Lunaphore. "Indica Labs' solutions are used by a large set of researchers in the field, thanks to their ease of use and analysis capabilities. Combining Indica's solutions with the class-leading capabilities of COMET™ will help us pursue our shared goal of making tissue image analysis easier and more accessible to labs around the world."

About Lunaphore

Lunaphore Technologies S.A. is a Swiss company born in 2014 with the vision of enabling spatial biology in every laboratory. Lunaphore has developed a game-changing chip technology which can extract spatial proteomic and genomic data from tumors and transform any simple assay into multiplex spatial biology without complexity. Lunaphore empowers researchers to push the boundaries of research to ultimately develop the next generation personalized therapies. For further information on Lunaphore and its products, please visit www.lunaphore.com.

About Indica Labs

Indica Labs is the world's leading provider of computational pathology software and image analysis services. Our flagship HALO® and HALO AI™ platform facilitates quantitative evaluation of digital pathology images. HALO Link™ facilitates research-focused image management and collaboration while HALO AP® enables collaborative clinical case review. Our Pharma Services team leverages all our image analysis platforms to partner with you to advance tissue-based research, clinical trials, and diagnostics.

