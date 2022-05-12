LONGi Hydrogen wins in the world's largest Green Hydrogen Project

The project can save 485,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year

XI'AN, China, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Only 1 year after its establishment, LONGi Hydrogen wins in the Sinopec Green Hydrogen Demonstration Project, to supply world leading large scale ALK electrolysis equipment. The project is China's first >10,000 ton green hydrogen project and the world's largest green hydrogen project so far.

With a total investment up to RMB 3 billion, this project will build a new 300MW photovoltaic power plant and an electrolytic water hydrogen production plant to generation 618 million kWh green electricity and 20,000 tons green hydrogen per year.

The project is anticipated to be completed and put into operation in June 2023, which will reduce 485,000 tons of CO₂ emission per year to help the China Oil & Gas industry to achieve the emissions and decarbonize target.

LONGi Hydrogen was recognized for its pioneering technology

LONGi Hydrogen will provide world leading large scale water electrolysis equipment with 4 to 1 electrolyzer - Gas-liquid separation devices system to achieve 4000Nm³/h hydrogen production. The system is designed and proven to achieve leading performance of high current density, low power consumption, small footprint, which will help to reduce the cost effectively. The load response of the system is at millisecond level, and the equipment is compatible with IGBT power supplies, adapting optimally to large-scale hydrogen production using renewable energy source.

Li Zhenguo, founder and president of LONGi said that LONGi Hydrogen electrolysis equipment is proven to be reliable, safe and cost-efficient in hydrogen production. The company will continue to increase investment in R&D to drive technology and product innovation. With the construction of digital and intelligent factories, the capacity of LONGi ALK electrolyzer will reach 1.5 GW by the end of 2022 and 5 GW by the end of 2025.

