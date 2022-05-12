LogicMark, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) (the "Company" or "LogicMark") (formerly Nxt-ID, Inc.), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and IoT technology for the growing Care Economy, announces financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Summary results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 include the following:

Revenue was $3.7 million , up 50% from the year-ago quarter.

Gross profit was $2.2 million , up 52% from the same quarter last year. Gross margin was 60%, compared to 59% in the same quarter last year. The improvement in gross margin was due to lower inbound freight costs.

Operating expenses were $3.5 million , compared to $2.3 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher selling, general and administrative expenses resulting from the Company increasing investment in new product development and a ramp up in our sales team.

Operating loss was $1.3 million versus an operating loss of $800 thousand in the year-ago quarter, due primarily to higher operating expenses.

Net loss was $1.3 million , compared to a net loss of $4.2 million in the same quarter last year. The $4.2 million loss in the prior year's quarter was negatively impacted by a warrant modification expense of $2.9 million .

At quarter-end, the Company held $12.2 million in unrestricted cash, up from $12.0 million in the quarter ended December 31 , 2021.

Chia-Lin Simmons, LogicMark's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This quarter begins a new chapter for LogicMark with revenues up and margins expanding. An increase in sales due to growth in our U.S. Veterans Health Administration business and customers upgrading to a 4G device has helped start the year strong with revenues growing 50%.

"We plan to continue this momentum into the second quarter when we launch our direct-to-consumer efforts. We also plan to launch new at-home and on-the-go solutions later this year and add monitored services to our offerings. The addition of a recurring revenue element to our business model is exciting. We're optimistic about our direction and excited to transform LogicMark into a technology company focused on building solutions for the new care economy," concluded Ms. Simmons.

Investor Call and SEC Filings

On May 12, 2022, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time, or 4:30 pm Eastern Time, a live webcast will be held to discuss the Company's financial and operations results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

To register and listen to the webcast, please visit the LogicMark Investor Relations website here, or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3vaywbcq.

For investors who wish to participate by telephone, please use the following dial-in credentials:

US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 644-5287

US/CANADA Participant International Dial-In Number: (281) 973-6282

Conference ID: 7843876

The associated press release, SEC filings, and webcast replay witll also be accessible on the Company's investor relations website.

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and IoT technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. The Company's devices give people the ability to receive care at home and confidence to age in place. LogicMark revolutionized the PERS industry by incorporating two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant and providing this life-saving technology at a price point that everyday consumers can afford. The Company's PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration and dealers/distributors. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing for its common stock; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Investor@logicmark.com

LogicMark, Inc





BALANCE SHEETS















March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021 Assets













Current Assets





Cash $12,224,887

$12,044,415 Restricted cash 210,118

210,131 Accounts receivable, net 133,262

98,749 Inventory, net 876,084

1,237,280 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 893,388

849,190 Total Current Assets 14,337,739

14,439,765







Property and equipment:





Equipment 404,925

410,444 Furniture and fixtures 78,268

35,761 Tooling and molds 9,427

9,427

492,620

455,632 Accumulated depreciation (455,889)

(455,632) Property and equipment, net 36,731

0 Right-of-use assets 232,569

248,309 Goodwill 10,958,662

10,958,662 Other intangible assets, net of amortization of $4,322,026 and $4,127,920, respectively 4,282,541

4,476,647







Total Assets $29,848,242

$30,123,383







Liabilities, Series C Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity













Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $1,059,414

$492,431 Accrued expenses 766,313

849,285 Total Current Liabilities 1,825,727

1,341,716







Other long-term liabilities 367,387

385,196 Total Liabilities 2,193,114

1,726,912







Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8)













Series C Preferred Stock





Series C Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share: 2,000 shares designated; 200 shares issued and

outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 1,807,300

1,807,300







Stockholders' Equity





Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share: 10,000,000 shares authorized -

- Series F Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share: 1,333,333 shares designated; 173,333 shares issued and

outstanding as of March 31, 2022, aggregate liquidation preference of $520,000 as of March 31, 2022, and

December 31, 2021 520,000

520,000 Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 9,593,378 and 9,163,039 issued and

outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 959

917 Additional paid-in capital 105,279,875

104,725,115 Accumulated deficit (79,953,006)

(78,656,861)







Total Stockholders' Equity 25,847,828

26,589,171







Total Liabilities, Series C Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity $29,848,242

$30,123,383

LogicMark, Inc.

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS







For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 (1) Revenues $3,650,689

$2,438,682 Costs of goods sold 1,447,305

989,388 Gross Profit 2,203,384

1,449,294







Operating Expenses





Direct operating cost 474,442

244,669 Selling and marketing 189,207

80,123 Research and development 262,484

313,896 General and administrative 2,335,949

1,379,071 Other expense 30,084

10,568 Depreciation and amortization 194,363

203,857







Total Operating Expenses 3,486,529

2,232,184







Operating Loss (1,283,145)

(782,890)







Other Income and (Expense)





Interest expense -

(861,248) Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan and accrued interest -

303,710 Warrant modification expense -

(2,881,729) Total Other Expense, Net -

(3,439,267)







Loss before Income Taxes (1,283,145)

(4,222,157) Income Tax (Expense) Benefit -

- Net Loss (1,283,145)

(4,222,157) Preferred stock dividends (88,000)

(1,555,801)







Net Loss Applicable to Common Stockholders (1,371,145)

(5,777,958)







Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted (0.14)

(1.20)







Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 9,486,744

4,819,255







(1) Expenses in 2021 have been reclassified to conform to the 2022 presentation format















Nxt-ID, Inc. and Subsidiaries





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS















For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net loss (1,283,145) (4,222,157)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation 257 16,012

Stock based compensation 629,802 40,000

Amortization of debt discount - 77,800

Amortization of intangible assets 194,106 187,845

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs - 402,454

Non-cash charge for modification of warrant terms - 2,881,729

Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Plan loans and accrued interest

(303,710)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (34,513) 66,045

Inventory 361,196 (13,128)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (44,198) (80,715)

Accounts payable 566,983 (518,601)

Accrued expenses (98,041) 463,660

Total Adjustments 1,575,591 3,219,391

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities 292,446 (1,002,766)









Cash flows from Investing Activities





Purchase of Equipment (36,988)



Net Cash Used by Investing Activities (36,988) -









Cash flows from Financing Activities





Proceeds from sale of common stock and warrants - 6,670,494

Proceeds received in connection with issuance of Series E preferred stock, net - 4,000,003

Term loan repayment - (5,515,625)

Fees paid in connection with equity offerings - (23,698)

Preferred Stock Dividends (75,000) -

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities (75,000) 5,131,174

Net Increase in Cash and Restricted Cash 180,459 4,128,408

Cash and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Year 12,254,546 4,537,546

Cash and Restricted Cash - End of Period 12,435,005 8,665,954









Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Cash paid during the periods for:





Interest - $443,975

Taxes - $25,999

Non-cash investing and financing activities:





Accrued fees incurred in connection with equity offerings - $20,458

Accrued preferred stock dividends $107,933 $75,000

Common stock issued in connection with management incentive plans - $80,456

Conversion of Series E preferred stock to common stock - $4,000,003



