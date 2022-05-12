JUNGLE NFT MARKETPLACE TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR

DUBAI, UAE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungle, a brand new NFT marketplace poised to revolutionize the industry, announced it will be officially launching its platform later this year. The project is the first of its kind aiming to create a community, not around an individual NFT collection, but the marketplace itself through a series of innovative features that have not been seen to date.

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have grown astronomically in the last several years. Due to the fact that these tokens are sold on the blockchain with a public ledger, the world has witnessed the incredible rise in value of some of these tradeable tokens including the record-breaking sale of an NFT from the artist Beeple which traded for nearly $70 million in March 2021. While certain individual collections of NFTs, such as CryptoPunks, have created an active, engaged, and close-knit community. The marketplaces where individuals buy and sell NFTs have not focused on building and developing a community themselves. Jungle NFT Marketplace hopes to change this.

Armed with a talented team of founders bringing extensive experience stemming from various backgrounds including e-commerce, web3, and crypto, Jungle is creating a marketplace that puts user experience, reward systems, and most importantly, security at the forefront of their plans. While details are still forthcoming, the Jungle team aims to offer a number of exclusive perks to community members.

"We know that we are at the very beginning of what is going to be a massive wave of mainstream interest in NFTs," commented Jungle's founder, Arthur Andreasyan. "Jungle will fill the void that exists today by creating a marketplace that fosters a community around its users and makes buying and selling NFTs easy and stress-free."

While details on Jungle NFT Marketplace platform are still emerging, they have started to assemble an incredibly talented team that comes with billions of dollars worth of experience in online transactions. Jungle is currently on a hiring spree, recruiting additional personnel with top-level experience in the web3 and crypto spaces. For more information on Jungle, please visit http://www.jungle.co/.

