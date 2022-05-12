Gold and GemStone Mining, Inc. Annouces Positive Revenues in the 2022 Annual Report

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold and GemStone Mining, Inc. (OTC: GGSM); "the Company"), a leader in chartering to the world-famous Mentawai Island and Beyond, posts positive annual revenues.

The Company is highlighting significant achievements solidifying its strong foundation for growth in the coming year.

"We are very pleased with the performance of the Company through this pandemic," stated Volha Zvalinskaya, GGSM, President. "We continue to build a solid base of recurring revenue by completing a Share Exchange Agreement with PT. Surf All Day and global recreational boating market. This is due to Company's new CEO and CFO, Rudi Khelces, team hard work and determination to offer Clients charters to uncrowded beaches, marine and remote high-quality surfing waves, and providing an unforgettable experience."

Key Highlights January 31, 2022, Annual Report, the Company's net income increased 2440.66% to $3,906,273, from $153,750 in the 2021 Annual Report, and total assets grew to $4,331,671, an increase of 1826.26% compared to January 31, 2021.

GGSM anticipates further growth ahead with the world reopening as travelers chase the full excitement/exhilaration of the charter services and leisure boating vacation experience, immersing themselves in warm-weather remote uncrowded activities to beaches and marine and high-quality surfing. GGSM management team is reviewing new opportunities and strategic partnerships while growing a proven business model for continued long-term growth and profitability.

ABOUT GGSM CORPORATION

GGSM is a publicly-traded company, engaged in the charter boat business in the Mentawai Islands and Beyond. The Kuda Laut's charter vessel is a Mentawai Surf Charter vessel to the World-Famous Mentawai Islands. The Kuda Laut has been chartering to the Mentawai, Telos, Nias, and Banyak Islands for over 25 seasons. From the Lagundri Bay in Nias, the Hinakos, the Bay of Plenty in the Banyaks, the Telos long rights, and the famous waves in the Mentawai, such as Rifles. No Kandui, Ebay, etc., in the Playground, to telescopes, Bintang, Lances Right.

