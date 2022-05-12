Boonville, Indiana Announces Plan to Deliver Fiber-Powered Broadband Access to More than 4,000 Locations via AT&T

Plan calls for AT&T Fiber with speeds of up to 5 Gigs to help close the digital divide

BOONVILLE, Ind., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boonville, Indiana today announced a $4.4 million project with AT&T* to build its state-of-the-art fiber network to more than 4,000 customer locations throughout the city. The network is expected to be complete 18 months after a final agreement has been signed. The project is contingent upon funding approval by the city of Boonville, and a final contract between AT&T and the city.

"It's important that the residents of Boonville have the connectivity they deserve," said Mayor Charlie Wyatt, City of Boonville. "Building a super-fast, reliable fiber network will give them instant access to online educational, healthcare and business resources."

AT&T has extensive experience deploying fiber-optics across Indiana. In fact, hundreds of thousands locations in the state have access to AT&T Fiber today. AT&T is also currently working with neighboring Vanderburgh County to bring AT&T Fiber to unincorporated parts of the county later this year.

"We have a long history of connecting businesses and residents across Indiana, and we look forward to working with Mayor Wyatt, the City Council, and the Board of Works on this collaboration," said Bill Soards, president, AT&T Indiana. "Our AT&T fiber network is fast and reliable, and we look forward to helping close the digital divide and build better futures for the businesses and people of Boonville."

Extensive planning and engineering work will begin immediately upon execution of the contract. AT&T Fiber is the fastest among major providers1 and offers symmetrical speeds of up to 5-Gigs on downloads and uploads. The faster speeds and increased bandwidth mean customers can connect multiple devices, stream multiple entertainment sources, quickly upload content to social media and experience ultra-low lag for pro-level gaming – all at the same time.

To learn more about AT&T Fiber please see att.com/fiber. To stay up to date on when AT&T Fiber is available in your area visit our Notify Me service at att.com/notifyme.

Affordable internet service is available for low-income households as part of AT&T's commitment to help close the digital divide. Access from AT&T offers low-cost broadband options, including free internet for eligible households when combined with federal benefits from the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

About AT&T in Indiana

From 2018-2020, AT&T invested more than $1 billion in its wireless and wireline networks in Indiana to expand coverage and improve connectivity in more communities. That investment has increased reliability, coverage and overall performance for residents and businesses. It's also improved critical communications services for Indiana's first responders using the FirstNet network.

Becoming the Best Broadband Provider

We are on a mission to be the best broadband provider in America, whether you're at home, work or on the move. We do this by combining the most reliable 5G network2 with the fastest growing fiber internet in America3, so you have a seamless experience from a single provider. Becoming the best connectivity provider also means serving the critical mission of America's first responders. FirstNet®, Built with AT&T is the only purpose-built, nationwide wireless broadband communications platform dedicated to the public safety community.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

1 Limited availability in select areas. Fastest among major internet service providers, based on 5Gbps offering. Internet speed claims represent maximum wired network service capability speeds to the home and recommended setup. Actual customer speeds are not guaranteed. Single device wired speed maximum 4.7Gbps. For more information go to www.att.com/speed101

2 Based on nationwide GWS drive test data. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its analysis. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details

3 Based on publicly-available data of net customer adds for major fiber providers over previous four quarters

