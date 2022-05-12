Aspen RxHealth's Co-Founder and CEO Named One of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs for the Second Consecutive Year

TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen RxHealth, a healthcare technology organization revolutionizing the pharmacist-patient experience, today announced that their co-founder and CEO, David Medvedeff, has been named one of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2022 by The Healthcare Technology Report. This is Medvedeff's second consecutive year for receiving this recognition.

Medvedeff co-founded Aspen RxHealth in 2018 with a single goal in mind—to revolutionize pharmacy by harnessing the untapped potential of the pharmacist-patient relationship. Under his leadership, Aspen RxHealth has burgeoned from a startup to a market leader in clinical pharmacy services, boasting explosive growth and a robust client base. Aspen RxHealth is the recipient of notable awards such as Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work and shows no sign of slowing down.

In the short time since co-founding Aspen RxHealth, Medvedeff has guided the organization through two highly successful funding rounds, built the largest gig-economy model of pharmacists in the nation, and assembled a diverse team with a wide breadth and depth of experience. Prior to co-founding Aspen RxHealth, Medvedeff founded and led VUCA Health, a successful healthcare information company, with the world's largest library of medication education videos.

Last year, Medvedeff ranked among fellow awardees for his impressive efforts in guiding Aspen RxHealth through rapid expansion and growth since its formation in 2018. It is through his efforts of reimagining the pharmacist's role in driving healthcare innovation that Aspen RxHealth has seen tremendous growth in customer acquisition and expansion within their nationwide pharmacist community.

Steve Kraus, Board Member of Aspen RxHealth, described Medvedeff as one of the most "talented and innovative leaders. His humble leadership style and impressive track record of developing forward-thinking organizations that drive true meaning in our healthcare ecosystem are changing what it means to be a mover and shaker in the health tech space."

Aspen RxHealth provides clinical pharmacy services to health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, provider groups, and life sciences organizations via a mobile-based technology platform which intelligently matches pharmacists with patients to enrich the patient-pharmacist experience, drive medication adherence, and overall health outcomes. Aspen RxHealth's community of more than 7,000 pharmacists empowers patients with the information and action plans they need to achieve the optimal outcomes from their medications. For more information, visit www.aspenrxhealth.com.

