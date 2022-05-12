2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Takes Family Vehicle of Texas, Green Vehicle of Texas Awards at TAWA Auto Roundup

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid claimed multiple victories at the Texas Automotive Writers Association (TAWA) Auto Roundup, held April 25-26 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, earning prestigious Family Vehicle of Texas honors for the sixth consecutive year, as well winning the Green Vehicle of Texas award. (Photo credit: Peter Yu) (PRNewswire)

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid corrals multiple awards, including a sixth consecutive Family Vehicle of Texas honor and the Green Vehicle of Texas award at the Texas Automotive Writers Association (TAWA) Auto Roundup

Pacifica also repeats with win in the TAWA Auto Roundup Best Minivan category

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid earns Best Interior and Best Feature awards — Pinnacle model is loaded with premium features, including Nappa leather seats, second-row captain's chairs with removable comfort pillows and new Amazon Fire TV feature for the Uconnect Theater system

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid offers an all-electric range of more than 30 miles, more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) and a total range of more than 500 miles

Chrysler Pacifica, the most awarded minivan over the last six years, has earned more than 170 honors and industry accolades

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid claimed multiple victories at the Texas Automotive Writers Association (TAWA) Auto Roundup, held April 25-26 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, earning prestigious Family Vehicle of Texas honors for the sixth consecutive year, as well winning the Green Vehicle of Texas award.

Pacifica is the most awarded minivan over the last six years, and has compiled more than 170 honors since its introduction as a minivan, including a TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica.

"We are proud to celebrate an amazing sixth consecutive award as Family Vehicle of Texas for the Chrysler Pacifica, as well as honors for the Pacifica Hybrid as the Green Vehicle of Texas," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO - Stellantis. "The Texas Automotive Writers Association is one of the most respected automotive press organizations, which makes the group's recognition of the Pacifica at the recent TAWA Auto Roundup especially significant."

"Congratulations to Chrysler brand for earning multiple honors at the 2022 TAWA Auto Roundup," said Teia Collier, president of TAWA. "Competition was fierce in the minivan segment, with Chrysler Pacifica maintaining its win streak as overall Family Vehicle of Texas, as well collecting awards in a variety of categories, including Best Minivan."

In addition to the Family Vehicle of Texas honor, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid was recognized as the Green Vehicle of Texas. The Pacifica Hybrid, the first and still the only plug-in hybrid in the segment, offers an all-electric range of more than 30 miles, more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Pacifica Hybrid also qualifies for an eligible $7,500 federal tax credit, as well as any available state and local tax credits.

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid also corralled Best Minivan, Best Interior and Best Feature awards. The Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle model offers the most luxurious interior in its class and is loaded with premium appointments and features, including Caramel Nappa leather seats with quilted seat side bolsters and perforated seat inserts/seat backs on all three rows, second-row captain's chairs with a unique set of two movable lumbar comfort pillows and a large console area with dual-level storage.

New Pacifica interior features for 2022 include Amazon Fire TV, which allows passengers to stream videos, play games, listen to music, get information and watch downloaded programs on the Uconnect Theater system, as well as a new rear seat reminder feature that recognizes when rear doors are opened and closed prior to ignition start, and alerts the driver with a chime and cluster message after trip completion to check the rear seats.

TAWA

TAWA is one of the most reputable automotive press organizations in the industry, with a mission to promote quality and accuracy in automotive journalism and disseminate information about the industry through news-related print, online and broadcast media. TAWA produces two driving events each year — the Texas Auto Roundup in the spring and the Texas Truck Rodeo in the fall. Media members enjoy driving and evaluating new vehicles competing for the coveted Family Vehicle of Texas and Truck of Texas.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling and the most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Voyager offers fleet owners a budget-friendly minivan that also provides a well-equipped, exceptional driving experience. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

