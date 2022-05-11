Local Bounti to Participate in the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference

HAMILTON, Mont., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL, LOCL.WT) ("Local Bounti" or the "Company"), a breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company combining the best aspects of vertical and greenhouse growing technologies, today announced that it will be participating in the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference to be held on May 18-19, 2022.

Local Bounti Logo (PRNewsfoto/Local Bounti) (PRNewswire)

Craig Hurlbert, co-CEO, Travis Joyner, co-CEO, and Kathleen Valiasek, CFO, will host a presentation on Wednesday, May 18, at 1:15 pm ET. Additionally, members of the management team will host meetings with investors. A live audio webcast of the panel will be available to all interested parties through the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.localbounti.com/.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti is redefining indoor farming with an innovative method – its proprietary Stack & Flow TechnologyTM – that significantly improves crop turns, increases output and improves unit economics. Local Bounti operates advanced indoor growing facilities across the United States, servicing approximately 10,000 retail doors with its two brands: Local Bounti® and Pete's®. We grow healthy food utilizing a hybrid approach that integrates the best attributes of controlled environment agriculture with natural elements. Our sustainable growing methods are better for the planet, using 90% less land and 90% less water than conventional farming methods. With a mission to 'bring our farm to your kitchen in the fewest food miles possible,' Local Bounti's food is fresher, more nutritious, and lasts 3 to 5 times longer than traditional agriculture. To find out more, visit localbounti.com or eatpetes.com, or follow Local Bounti on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Local Bounti