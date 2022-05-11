Kanpai Pandas: Bringing luxury experiences to the NFT space

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine an NFT project that can bring you once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Front of stage tickets to EDC Las Vegas, booth seats to your favorite football team's games, private parties with high profile crypto personalities… etc., and access to all these events and more can be yours just by holding a cute tattoo-clad panda.

(PRNewswire)

Introducing Kanpai Pandas, one of the first Omnichain NFT projects in existence. A collection of 10,000 stylistically curated hand-drawn NFTs that roam 7 chains, including Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, AVAX, Fantom, Arbitrum, and Optimism chains (and soon to be 8 ).

Kanpai means "Cheers" in Japanese and reflects the light-hearted jovial nature that the project and community represent. The Kanpai Pandas' prime objective is to bring REAL utility to its holders by building a solid brand that revolves around amazing real-world experiences and community building.

Kanpai Pandas isn't only an NFT collection incorporating innovative blockchain technology. Holding a Kanpai Panda gives you a membership pass into an exclusive club that offers access to high-end events such as private parties, sporting events, concerts, and other sought-after entertainment events. Kanpai Pandas is building a family of like-minded people across the globe, creating a network effect where holders can build, collaborate, and learn together in the journey to making NFT history. Kanpai Pandas believe in building a sustainable long-term foundation through providing real-world utility and on-chain innovation.

So, what's under the hood?

Kanpai Labs, the creator of Kanpai Pandas, built and released the project on LayerZero Labs' technology. LayerZero Labs is an Omnichain Interoperability Protocol designed for message passing across chains, providing authentic delivery. Layer Zero has been funded by FTX, Binance Labs, Spartan, DeFi Capital, and various other strategic investment groups. Information on the Layer Zero Protocol can be found on their website's FAQ section: https://layerzero.gitbook.io/docs/faq/faq-1 .

Kanpai Pandas sought to distinguish themselves in the NFT space by providing an art collection that incorporated cutting-edge interoperable blockchain technology. Building on LayerZero Labs technology, Kanpai Panda's smart contracts became the new "gold standard" of omnichain.

The creator of Kanpai Labs, @DaRealMilkBagz, crafted a team of experts to provide utility to Kanpai Panda holders. Before mint, @DaRealMilkBagz announced three exclusive confirmed events where Kanpai Pandas could attend, details of which will be further explained in future Medium posts, but have already been announced on our Twitter (@KanpaiPandas). Kanpai Labs came out swinging to provide its determination in making Kanpai Pandas a lifestyle brand that provides many perks: exclusive social events, collectibles, comic series, and on-chain game theory (details about these perks will be further outlined in future Medium posts). Kanpai Labs' roadmap can be seen on its vision map.

Now, for the fun part

(PRNewswire)

Kanpai Panda VIP passes give holders exclusive rights to events and parties. Each VIP pass will only be available to use for one event/party and will be available to trade on the secondary marketplace. As more events occur, VIP passes will be airdropped to Kanpai Panda holders. The Kanpai Panda family aims to guarantee users get the most out of their investment. Being a VIP Pass holder gets you the finest services KP can provide. The Kanpai Panda family will cover numerous scopes of entertainment, from smaller more exclusive personal venues to larger ones that will be open to all KP holders.

For Example:

Exclusive Crypto Bahamas Party in Nassau

EDC Las Vegas

10,000 Person Pandafest 2022

Imagine Dragons Box Tickets

Raiders Box Seats

And many more global events in planning progress

The Kanpai Pandas core team and advisors are experts in the real world and the crypto space. DaRealMilkBagz, the lead of Kanpai Pandas, built and sold dozens of businesses, the creative director SaidSeven has over 15 years of big agency experience creating campaigns and branding for the likes of Alienware, BMW, and others. To round out this dream team roster, the Kanpai Pandas advisors consist of some of the leading event organizers in the world with decades of experience.

The Kanpai Pandas advisors are the best in creating and planning events, the Kanpai Panda holders are reaping the benefits of their expertise, including Mikey, event manager and coordinator at DayLIGHT Club in Vegas, and Travis, director of customer development at MGM International.

(PRNewswire)

Instead of offering a road map with soft dates and false promises often seen with other projects, Kanpai Pandas follow a vision map. Decisions made for the project will be determined by what is best for all KP holders, ensuring the KP family works together in creating the best environment possible moving forward.

Kanpai Pandas are relentless in building out one of the first omnichain projects that have ever existed. By formulating a team of experts that can provide utility to Kanpai Panda holders, and by incorporating on-chain game theory into the Kanpai Pandas NFT collection, Kanpai Pandas are poised to be one of the most premium NFT projects around.

Kanpai!

MINTING LIVE at https://kanpaipandas.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KanpaiPandas

Discord: https://discord.gg/kanpaipandas

OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/kanpai-pandas

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kanpai Pandas