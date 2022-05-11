CSU (CARD3:BZ) Posts All-time High Net Income For a Q1, up by 20.7%

EBITDA reaches record of R$ 39.2 million, with expansion in profitability

SÃO PAULO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSU (CARD3:BZ), a leading company in the Brazilian market in state-of-the-art technological solutions for payment means, customer experience and clients' loyalty and incentives, posts all-time high net income for a 1st quarter of R$15.5 million, up 20.7% over same quarter of 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) between January and March 2022 was record of R$ 39.2 million, up 9.3% over 1Q21.

For Mr. Guilherme Rocha, company's CFO, "we incessantly seek to sustain leadership in technological innovations and focus on commercial vitality to leverage CSU's future growth, acquiring renowned clients from different segments, and strengthening bonds with clients from the base that extended their contracts with us".

Net revenue was record of R$ 131.6 million, up 6.4% over last year.

The CSU.CardSystem unit, focused on payment means and responsible for 77% of gross profit, posted revenue growth of 9.3%, with record gross margin of 53.6%. The CSU.Contact unit, focused on customer experience and represents 23% of profitability, grew 3.7% with gross margin of 15.6%.

According to the executive, "we expanded the digital transformation strategy with the new Extreme Digital journey, which brings together solutions that revolutionize even more the customer experience, exploring the limits of processes efficiency, not only dispensing the traditional plastic card but also converging different payment methods, combining cards with instant payments (PIX) and evolving towards cryptocurrencies", highlights Mr. Rocha.

The Blue C Technology, provider of Banking as a Service solutions – BaaS, which integrates CSU.CardSystem unit, is apt to leverage cross-sell opportunities among the Company's businesses and advance the operation in family & friends concept, including digital account, App, card via BIN Sponsor Mastercard and several cash-in and cash-out features in multi-currency and multi-benefit.

Finally, the cash generation and consistent delivery of profitability allowed the payment of R$ 4.0 million to shareholders via interest on own capital - IOC, increase of 42.9% over 1Q21, reflecting the expansion of earnings at the beginning of 2022. "We remain committed to the increase of profitability and reiterate our commitment to the distribution of results to shareholders", he concludes.

About CSU. Founded in 1992, CSU is a leading company in the Brazilian market in state-of-the-art technological solutions for payment means, customer experience and clients' loyalty and incentives. It has about 6,000 employees in the São Paulo, Barueri, Recife and Belo Horizonte offices. Acting in a pioneering manner, it was the first company in its segment to go public in B3, in 2006, joining the highest level of corporate governance, the Novo Mercado, under the ticker CARD3. Learn more: https://ri.csu.com.br/en/.

