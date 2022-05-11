Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022

Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022

PANAMA CITY, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22). The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the first quarter of 2019 (1Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 and 2021 of the COVID-19 pandemic).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$19.8 million for the quarter or US$0.47 per share, as compared to a net profit of US$89.4 million or earnings per share of US$2.11 in 1Q19. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$29.5 million or US$0.70 per share. Special items for the quarter amount to US$9.7 million , comprised of unrealized mark-to-market losses related to the Company's convertible notes as well as changes in the value of financial investments.

Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$44.8 million for the quarter and a 7.8% operating margin, compared to an operating profit of US$112.9 million in 1Q19.

Total revenues for 1Q22 came in at US$571.6 million , reaching 85.0% of 1Q19 revenues. Passenger revenue for 1Q22 was 83.4% of 1Q19 levels, while cargo revenue was 40.6% higher than 1Q19. Revenue per Available Seat Mile (RASM) came in at 10.2 cents , or 3.0% lower than 1Q19.

Operating cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased 1.6% in the quarter vs. 1Q19 to 6.0 cents .

Capacity for 1Q22, measured in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), was 87.6% of the capacity flown in 1Q19.

The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.2 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represents 65% of the last twelve months' revenues.

The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.6 billion .

During the quarter, the Company took delivery of 2 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Including 3 Boeing 737-700 aircraft currently in temporary storage and one Boeing 737-800 freighter, Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 93 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s, 16 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, and 9 Boeing 737-700s, compared to a fleet of 102 aircraft prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 91.3% and a flight completion factor of 99.3%, once again positioning the airline among the best in the industry.

During the quarter, the Company announced two new destinations starting in June 2022 — Santa Marta in Colombia and Barcelona in Venezuela .

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 1Q22 1Q19 (3) Variance vs. 1Q19 4Q21 Variance vs. 3Q21 Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 2,285 2,588 -11.7% 2,214 3.2% Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s) 3,476 3,830 -9.2% 3,369 3.2% RPMs (millions) 4,585 5,345 -14.2% 4,265 7.5% ASMs (millions) 5,623 6,415 -12.4% 5,109 10.1% Load Factor 81.5% 83.3% -1.8 p.p. 83.5% -1.9 p.p. Yield (US$ Cents) 11.8 12.1 -2.7% 12.7 -6.9% PRASM (US$ Cents) 9.6 10.1 -4.8% 10.6 -9.0% RASM (US$ Cents) 10.2 10.5 -3.0% 11.3 -9.7% CASM (US$ Cents) 9.4 8.7 7.5% 8.1 15.7% Adjusted CASM (US$ Cents) (1) 9.4 8.7 7.5% 9.0 4.2% CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 6.0 6.1 -1.6% 5.2 15.2% Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) (1) 6.0 6.1 -1.6% 6.1 -1.7% Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 66.5 81.2 -18.1% 61.0 9.1% Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 2.87 2.09 37.4% 2.43 18.0% Average Length of Haul (miles) 2,007 2,065 -2.8% 1,926 4.2% Average Stage Length (miles) 1,298 1,299 0.0% 1,254 3.5% Departures 27,190 33,329 -18.4% 25,458 6.8% Block Hours 88,474 110,089 -19.6% 80,710 9.6% Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) (2) 11.1 11.6 -4.5% 11.3 -1.9% Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 571.6 672.2 -15.0% 575.0 -0.6% Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 44.8 112.9 -60.3% 161.3 -72.2% Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 44.8 112.9 -60.3% 115.8 -61.3% Operating Margin 7.8% 16.8% -9.0 p.p. 28.1% -20.2 p.p. Adjusted Operating Margin (1) 7.8% 16.8% -9.0 p.p. 20.1% -12.3 p.p. Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 19.8 89.4 -77.9% 118.3 -83.3% Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 29.5 89.4 -67.0% 81.7 -63.9% Basic EPS (US$) 0.47 2.11 -77.7% 2.78 -83.1% Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1) 0.70 2.11 -66.7% 1.92 -63.4% Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 42,006 42,478 -1.1% 42,533 -1.2%

(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

(2) Average Aircraft Utilization is calculated based on the Company's active fleet, excluding aircraft in storage.

(3) The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FULL 1Q22 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:

https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

1Q22 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Date: May 12, 2022



Time: 11:00 AM US ET (10:00 AM Local Time)



Conference telephone number: 877-293-5456 (US Domestic Callers)





707-287-9357 (International Callers)



Webcast: https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations



Speakers: Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer





José Montero, Chief Financial Officer





About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.

CONTACT: Copa Holdings S.A.

Investor Relations:

Ph: 011 507 304-2774

www.copaair.com (IR section)

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

CPA-G

Copa Holdings, S.A.

















Income Statement - IFRS

















(US$ Thousands)





















Unaudited

Unaudited

% Unaudited

%



1Q22

1Q19

Change 4Q21

Change Operating Revenues

















Passenger revenue

541,255

648,790

-16.6% 540,571

0.1% Cargo and mail revenue

21,537

15,316

40.6% 25,849

-16.7% Other operating revenue

8,790

8,063

9.0% 8,575

2.5% Total Operating Revenue

571,582

672,169

-15.0% 574,995

-0.6%



















Operating Expenses

















Fuel

191,256

170,163

12.4% 149,057

28.3% Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

89,759

113,662

-21.0% 80,434

11.6% Passenger servicing

15,607

25,571

-39.0% 12,204

27.9% Airport facilities and handling charges

45,787

45,362

0.9% 42,863

6.8% Sales and distribution

46,033

53,133

-13.4% 43,706

5.3% Maintenance, materials and repairs

23,350

28,047

-16.7% (19,620)

-219.0% Depreciation and amortization

63,303

68,187

-7.2% 59,828

5.8% Flight operations

22,039

25,875

-14.8% 19,173

14.9% Other operating and administrative expenses

29,674

29,285

1.3% 26,057

13.9% Total Operating Expense

526,809

559,284

-5.8% 413,703

27.3%



















Operating Profit/(Loss)

44,774

112,885

-60.3% 161,292

-72.2%



















Non-operating Income (Expense):

















Finance cost

(20,445)

(14,022)

45.8% (21,177)

-3.5% Finance income

2,545

5,954

-57.3% 2,571

-1.0% Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

2,917

(5,960)

-149.0% (2,508)

-216.3% Net change in fair value of derivatives

(6,752)

-

-100.0% (8,922)

-24.3% Other non-operating income (expense)

(2,664)

(825)

223.0% (1,158)

130.0% Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(24,398)

(14,853)

64.3% (31,194)

-21.8%



















Profit before taxes

20,376

98,032

-79.2% 130,098

-84.3%



















Income tax expense

(617)

(8,600)

-92.8% (11,837)

-94.8%



















Net Profit/(Loss)

19,759

89,431

-77.9% 118,261

-83.3%



















EPS

















Basic

0.47

2.11

-77.7% 2.78

-83.1%



















Shares used for calculation:

















Basic

42,006,022

42,477,761



42,533,036





Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries



Consolidated statement of financial position



(US$ Thousands)





March 2022 December 2021 ASSETS (Unaudited)

Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents 249,014 211,081 Short-term investments 771,074 806,340 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,020,088 1,017,421

- - Accounts receivable, net 125,989 90,618 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,598 1,832 Expendable parts and supplies, net 80,690 74,778 Prepaid expenses 34,268 31,148 Prepaid income tax 16,095 16,938 Other current assets 6,497 6,054

265,137 221,368 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,285,225 1,238,789





Long-term investments 204,810 199,670 Long-term accounts receivable - - Long-term prepaid expenses 6,195 6,727 Property and equipment, net 2,625,393 2,512,704 Right of use assets 149,230 166,328 Intangible, net 78,381 81,749 Deferred tax assets 30,911 28,196 Other Non-Current Assets 15,497 14,098 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,110,417 3,009,472





TOTAL ASSETS 4,395,642 4,248,261





LIABILITIES



Loans and borrowings 151,234 196,602 Current portion of lease liability 74,571 73,917 Accounts payable 126,899 112,596 Accounts payable to related parties 19,113 7,948 Air traffic liability 625,309 557,331 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 97,040 95,114 Taxes Payable 40,557 32,600 Employee benefits obligations 28,487 32,767 Income tax payable 4,293 3,835 Other Current Liabilities 1,206 786 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,168,709 1,113,496





Loans and borrowings long-term 1,329,125 1,229,031 Lease Liability 86,787 104,734 Net Defined Benefit Liability 7,547 7,670 Derivative financial instruments 275,090 268,338 Deferred tax Liabilities 18,885 18,782 Other long - term liabilities 216,979 206,813





TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,934,413 1,835,368 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,103,122 2,948,864





EQUITY - -





Class A - 34,012,597 issued and 30,643,923 outstanding 21,324 21,289 Class B - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 99,849 98,348 Treasury Stock (205,074) (176,902) Retained Earnings 1,367,866 1,324,022 Net profit 19,759 43,844 Other comprehensive loss (18,670) (18,670)





TOTAL EQUITY 1,292,520 1,299,397 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 4,395,642 4,248,261

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries











Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows











For the three months ended March 31,











(In US$ thousands)































2022

2021

2020

















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flow from (used in) operating activities

169,336

(892)

106,340 Cash flow (used in) from investing activities

(120,515)

(86,697)

19,795 Cash flow (used in) from financing activities

(10,888)

162,325

55,058 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

37,933

74,736

181,193 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

211,081

119,065

158,732 Cash and cash equivalents at March 31

$ 249,014

$ 193,801

$ 339,925



























Short-term investments

771,074

898,453

672,721 Long-term investments

204,810

111,001

114,277 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at March 31

$ 1,224,898

$ 1,203,255

$ 1,126,923

Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, Operating CASM Excluding Fuel, and Cash Buildup. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit















and Adjusted Net Profit

1Q22

1Q21

4Q21

1Q19

















Operating Profit as Reported

$ 44,774

$ (77,081)

$ 161,292

$ 112,873 Subtract: Leased Aircraft Return provision









$ 45,519



Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 44,774

$ (77,081)

$ 115,773

$ 112,873

















Net Profit as Reported

$ 19,759

$(110,733)

$ 118,261

$ 89,431 Subtract: Leased Aircraft Return provision









$ 45,519



Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives

$ 6,752

$ 15,663

$ 8,922



Add: Net change in fair value of financial investments

$ 2,979











Adjusted Net Profit

$ 29,490

$ (95,070)

$ 81,664

$ 89,431

















Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS

1Q22

1Q21

4Q21

1Q19

















Adjusted Net Profit

$ 29,490

$ (95,070)

$ 81,664

$ 89,431 Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS

42,006

42,571

42,533

42,478 Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$ 0.70

$ (2.23)

$ 1.92

$ 2.11

















Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM















Excluding Fuel (Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel)

1Q22

1Q21

4Q21

1Q19

















Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

9.4

9.0

8.2

8.7 Return of leased aircraft provision per ASM (in US$ Cents)

-

-

(0.8)

- Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM (in US$ Cents)

9.4

9.0

9.0

8.7

















Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)

3.4

2.5

2.9

2.7 Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

6.0

6.6

6.1

6.1

View original content:

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.