Zepp Health Corp. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 24, 2022

Zepp Health Corp. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 24, 2022

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on May 24, 2022

BEIJING, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corp. ("Zepp Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP), a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial results before the market open on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on May 24, 2022). Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US (Toll Free):

+1-888-346-8982 International:

+1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (Toll Free):

400-120-1203 Hong Kong (Toll Free):

800-905-945 Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Zepp Health Corp.".

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.zepp.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until May 31, 2022 by dialing the following telephone numbers:

US (Toll Free):

+1-877-344-7529 International:

+1-412-317-0088 Replay Passcode:

6220924

About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)

Zepp Health is a leading global developer of smart health technology, whose mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, data algorithms and operating systems, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, data analytics services for population health, and industrial medical technology for diagnostics and care delivery. Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices, shipping 36 million units in 2021. Zepp Health Corp. is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp Health USA, based in Cupertino, Calif. For more information, please visit https://ir.zepp.com/investor/pages/company-profile

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Zepp Health Corp.

Grace Yujia Zhang

E-mail: ir@zepp.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Yang Song

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: zepp@tpg-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE Zepp Health Corp.