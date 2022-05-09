RYU TO BE PRESENTING SPONSOR OF CANADA SKATEBOARD'S 'KEEP PUSHING' DOCU SERIES IS BACK ON BOARD WITH CBC!

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce that as Canada Skateboard's official high-performance apparel provider, they will be a presenting partner of the CBC Keep Pushing Series.

Created in collaboration by Canada Skateboard and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation the second season of Keep Pushing, a docu-series highlighting the culture and community of skateboarding in Canada is set to launch on CBC GEM later this year!

As the presenting sponsor RYU, who's brand and wares are about movement, creation, exploration and discovery, complementing skateboarders' active lifestyle apparel, will be represented throughout the series.

Says Hagan McCreath, Executive Director, Canada Skateboard, "The CBC's Keep Pushing series is the perfect platform for skateboarders to share their stories. Everyone will connect with this behind-the-scenes, real life, perspectives of skateboarding in Canada."

"RYU's collaboration with Canada Skateboard's National Team's Olympic uniforms and 'Progression Session' training camps offer a perfect fit for both organizations as well as the Keep Pushing Series. We're absolutely thrilled to support these incredible athletes and of course share in the inspiring stories." Say RYU CEO Cesare Fazari

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for active lifestyles. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

