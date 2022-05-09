Highlander Partners Announces the Sale of Rotometal

WARSAW, Poland, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlander Partners, L.P. ("Highlander"), a leading middle market private investment firm based in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Central Europe, today announced the sale of its portfolio company Rotometal ("Rotometal" or the "Company"), in a management buyout led by Grzegorz Dołbniak, the current CEO of Rotometal.

Rotometal, located in Świebodzin, Poland, is a bespoke designer and producer of products serving the printing and converting industries. Rotometal's magnetic and print cylinders are crucial precision tools for manufacturers of labels for consumer products. The Company successfully competes with the world's largest players in its market segment due to its unique technical know-how, innovative and unique product offering, and strong customer relationships developed over many years. Rotometal is the leading producer of rotary tooling for printing machines in Poland with a significant market share in Europe and is experiencing rapid growth internationally.

Highlander acquired a controlling interest in Rotometal in 2017, undertaking significant investments in new and innovative products, expanding manufacturing capabilities and building a new international sales team with direct coverage for key markets across Europe, US and Asia. In 2019, Rotometal brought on Grzegorz Dołbniak as CEO, and he has achieved consistent growth during his term with EBITDA nearly doubling, despite the impact from COVID-19 on both Rotometal and its customers.

"We are very pleased to complete this transaction and happy that Grzegorz is able to become the controlling shareholder. We have been impressed with him and his team's performance over the past three years and have invested heavily in the company during our ownership period to position Rotometal for continued growth and success going forward. It is very satisfying to see such a successful outcome," stated Jeff L. Hull, President and CEO of Highlander.

"We could not be happier for Grzegorz and his team. They have done an incredible job in making Rotometal a leader in Central Europe, and we wish them the best as they continue to grow the company," added Artur Dzagarow, Managing Partner of the Highlander Partners Central Europe – Poland office.

Clifford Chance (cliffordchance.com) served as Highlander's legal adviser for the transaction.

About Rotometal

Rotometal flagship products are bespoke magnetic and print cylinders sold into the printing and converting industries. The company operates in a single location in Świebodzin, Poland and employs 160 workers. Rotometal was established in 2006 and sells its products to customers around the globe, including the US, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.

About Highlander Partners

Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with over $2 billion of assets under management. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander Partners employs a buy and build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow both organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com.

