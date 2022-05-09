THE CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES COMMITTEE: UN DIMANCHE AU CINÉMA MARKS THE RETURN OF EVENTS ON THE CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES

PARIS, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday, May 22, 2022, on the car-free Sunday on the Champs-Élysées, Häagen-Dazs and TCM Cinéma, official partners of the event, are inviting film lovers at the foot of the Arc de Triomphe to enjoy the 3rd edition of Un Dimanche au Cinéma - A Sunday at the Cinema.

The programmes includes the screening of "A Star is Born", an award-winning romantic musical film co-produced and directed by Bradley Cooper who co-stars with Lady Gaga to a highly acclaimed soundtrack.

More than 1700 people will be able to attend this unique and free screening.

Since Monday, May 2, 2022, Parisians have been able to register for free at the following address (www.paris.fr/undimancheaucinema) for a chance to win seats (between 1 and 6).

The winners will be able to sit comfortably on one of the 1,750 deckchairs set up on the Avenue while enjoying a delicious Häagen-Dazs ice cream offered throughout the screening.

Registrations from 2 May 2022.

Places are limited!

2 random draw sessions: May 11 and 18, 2022

Event: 22 May at 7pm

An extraordinary set-up worthy of Cannes!

While one of the world's biggest film events is taking place in Cannes, Parisians and tourists will also be able to enjoy an extraordinary movie experience.

For this 3rd edition of Un Dimanche au Cinéma, a unique outdoor cinema will be set up allowing visitors to enjoy this exceptional event: a giant 144m² screen installed in front of the Arc de Triomphe, along with a powerful sound system and more than 1,700 deckchairs in a picture postcard setting. This is a real technical feat that needs to be achieved in record time, as the event will only be held on a single evening, 22 May, 2022.

For the Comité Champs-Élysées, this event contributes to the international reputation of this emblematic thoroughfare, which has been at a standstill for two years due to the health crisis.

A project initiated by the Comité Champs-Élysées

For Marc-Antoine Jamet, Chair of the Champs-Elysées Committee:

"The Champs-Élysées is a vibrant and lively avenue, a wonderful backdrop that Paris offers to walkers, visitors and lovers of the capital from all over the world, a place to meet and get together, a place like nowhere else. After some difficult years, we needed to find a way for people to reconnect with this exceptional atmosphere, with the carefree spirit and the joie de vivre it inspires. It was necessary to breathe life into it again. Attending the most extraordinary film night on the most beautiful avenue in the world, between an Egyptian obelisk and a Napoleonic arch, an avenue where the Bastille Day parade takes place, where the yellow jerseys are crowned, is not exactly a trivial matter. To be able to sing and cry, to marvel or be moved, to laugh or to be sad and to admire, in the open air, in the midst of two thousand spectators who are in communion with you is no mundane event. We would like to invite you to this unique event on Sunday 22 May! Avenue des Champs-Élysées is an avenue of culture and cinema,and so this evening event is also a way of reminding all Parisians that films can be enjoyed on the big screen and that 5 multi-screen cinemas on the avenue offer them an ambitious and popular programme all year round. We are not inviting you to the Champs-Élysées. It is your home! In the cinema!"

The event is produced by ubi bene.

Supported by:

Häagen-Dazs

"We are all looking forward to it ... the return of Un Dimanche au Cinéma on the Champs-Élysées! The Häagen-Dazs brand, present in many cinemas, could not miss this event. We are therefore delighted to be a partner in this new edition, which is synonymous with getting together, sharing and fun.

"Enjoying a Häagen-Dazs ice cream is always a special moment. Tasting it on the most beautiful avenue in the world makes it an extraordinary experience."

Karen Brossard, Marketing Director General Mills France

TCM Cinéma

"Watching an open-air movie on the big screen on the most beautiful avenue in the world is just amazing. TCM Cinéma is proud to participate for the first time in this 2022 edition! It reflects our desire / DNA to accompany, inspire and thrill fans of American cinema"

Guillermo Farre, VP Head of Entertainment Channels SEA & MENA

This event is made possible by the City of Paris.

