The Paley Center for Media Announces Its Annual Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration

A Month-Long Celebration of AAPI Achievements in Television with Screenings Featuring Prominent AAPI Talent and Creators

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced today its month-long celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The Paley Center is celebrating the legacy of achievements of iconic AAPI on-screen talent, creatives, and influencers in television, past and present, from Wednesday, May 4 through Friday, May 27 at the Paley Center in midtown Manhattan.

The annual celebration is part of the Paley Center's long tradition of honoring diversity in media and entertainment. Over the years, the Paley Center has hosted tributes, exhibitions, and events honoring AAPI, Black, and Hispanic achievements in television, the enormous contributions of women, the impact and importance of LGBTQ+ representation in television, among many others.

"We are proud to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and honor the legacy of some of television's most renowned and iconic AAPI on-screen talent, creatives, and influencers, and their significant contributions to culture and society," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center. "The Paley Center is committed to increasing awareness and educating about the importance of diverse representation in media and we are grateful to our donors who make this important work possible."

In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, the Paley Center will screen a variety of episodes highlighting the performances of AAPI actors throughout television history, including Bruce Lee as Kato in The Green Hornet and Mindy Kaling's self-titled The Mindy Project, as well as virtual selections from past Paley programs featuring the unique insights, perspectives, and personal experiences of AAPI talent including Aziz Ansari, Margaret Cho, Priyanka Chopra, Jon M. Chu, Ken Jeong, Lucy Liu, Constance Wu, Steven Yeun, and many more. Additional episodes and programs can be found in the Paley Center's 4th floor library. Screenings will include:

The Green Hornet , "The Silent Gun" (1966)

The Mystery Files of Shelby Woo , "The Hit and Run Case" (1997)

Route 66 , "Two Strangers and an Old Enemy" (1963)

Cashmere Mafia , "Pilot" (2008)

Lost , " Ji Yeon " (2008)

The Mindy Project , "French Me, You Idiot" (2014)

Selfie , "Pilot" (2014)

American Sons (1998) – explicit language

HBO Comedy Half Hour: Margaret Cho (1994) – explicit language

Upcoming Events and Exhibits:

The Paley Center's robust spring schedule of wide-ranging PaleyLive Events and Paley Exhibits includes:

The Visionary World of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (through Sunday, May 29 ) The Paley Center for Media celebrates Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , the latest incarnation of the groundbreaking Star Trek franchise, with an immersive exhibition and a broader exploration of the many acclaimed series in the Star Trek universe of series, which have captivated audiences across decades. Throughout the celebration, the Paley Center will host special screenings, opportunities to view the uniforms and artifacts from several series, weekly kids and family programs featuring the animated hit Star Trek: Prodigy , and much more. These Paley programs will complement the exhibition and allow visitors to further explore Star Trek 's impact on our culture and our world.

The TODAY Show 70th Anniversary ( Wednesday, May 11 at 7:00 pm ) To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the premiere of NBC News's TODAY , the Paley Center is thrilled to welcome the show's current hosts to discuss the unique impact and cultural significance of this legendary program. Since its premiere on January 14, 1952 , this genre-defining program has set the standard for morning television, combining news, entertainment, and culture into a powerful mix that continues to be a constant in television and society. Moderated by Harry Smith , with favorites Savannah Guthrie , Hoda Kotb , Al Roker , Craig Melvin , Carson Daly , Jenna Bush Hager , Willie Geist , Sheinelle Jones , and Dylan Dreyer joining in person.

The Paley Center's Salute to LGBTQ+ Achievements in Television (Opening Thursday, May 26 ) This salute shines the spotlight on the creative contributions of legendary LGBTQ+ icons, influential programs, and extraordinary moments that have shaped our culture across five genres: drama, comedy, news/talk/documentary, music/variety, and sports. The celebration will include a special preview screening and conversation of Peacock's Queer as Folk on Tuesday, June 7 at 6:30 pm featuring Creator/Executive Producer Stephen Dunn and stars Devin Way , Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel , CG, and Johnny Sibilly . The experience will also include special events, family fun, and interactive trivia.

ESPN Presents Fifty/50: Honoring the Stories of Title IX (Opening Wednesday, June 1 ) The Paley Center and ESPN present an immersive exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX, highlighting the civil rights journey of women across the sports and cultural landscape. The exhibition explores stories at the intersection of women, sports, culture, and the fight for equality. Content highlights include 37 Words, a four-part documentary series chronicling the hard-fought battle of equal rights in education and athletics from award-winning directors Dawn Porter ( John Lewis : Good Trouble) and Nicole Newnham ( Crip Camp ), plus iconic artifacts, video highlights, and more.

Schedule

The Paley Center for Media is open 12 pm – 6 pm on Wednesdays – Sundays.

For the detailed schedule, visit https://www.paleycenter.org/events/aapi-2022/

Admission

Tickets are free for Members; $20 for nonmembers; $16 for students, teachers, seniors, veterans, and first responders; free for children 12 and under.

*Advance ticketing is encouraged but not required. All proceeds support The Paley Center for Media's mission.

Location

The Paley Center for Media

25 W 52 St, New York, NY 10019, USA

Enhanced Covid-19 Safety Measures

To maintain the health and safety of our community, The Paley Center for Media continues to require that all visitors ages 5 and over show proof of at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter the museum, except for those who received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Masks are required for all guests over the age of 2. Learn more about Paley's Safety Guidelines.

