LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL CONTINUES DIGITAL INNOVATION WITH 7@7 EN ESPAÑOL

Nevada's largest media company to stream 7 minutes of local news devoted to Hispanic residents of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Nevada's largest media company and No. 1 source for news, will debut "7@7 en español", a multiplatform video news program that's produced specifically for the Spanish-speaking audience in Southern Nevada.

"7@7 en español" will have similar graphics and production values to its sister program, the award-winning "7@7" newscast, launched nearly 18 months ago. Its content will be dedicated to the needs of Hispanic residents and provide the day's top stories, business and jobs news, health alerts, weather, sports, plus special events.

"7@7 en español" will be anchored on weekdays by Rosana Romero, a three-time Emmy-winning journalist who brings in-depth knowledge, covering the Southern Nevada Hispanic community for more than 15 years.

The streaming newscast will also feature content from "Las Vegas Review-Journal en español", the RJ's newly rebranded long-running print publication since 2004, formerly known as "El Tiempo". The Review-Journal has hired a dedicated team of Spanish-language journalists and production support to ensure "7@7 en español" is a success.

"We're strengthening our legacy español print product and expanding the RJ's digital footprint in the Hispanic community. This continued innovation collectively enables the Las Vegas Review-Journal and 'Review-Journal en español' to report culturally unique news," Review-Journal Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer said. "Our readers are as diverse as our team. The stories we cover and '7@7 en español' will reflect that."

"7@7 en español" will be produced from the Review-Journal's digital studios using the latest technology. Reporters will deliver content throughout the day from the scene or wherever they are via smartphone.

"Our goal is to move at the speed of the audience," Review-Journal Executive Director of Programming Jim Prather said. "Many times, users are watching multiple screens at work and home. We give them options on how and where to watch our newscasts, including their smartphone and the big screen. The audience wants a fast-paced format from a news team they can trust."

The Review-Journal and reviewjournal.com boast the largest news staff in the state, with more than 120 journalists in Las Vegas and bureaus in Carson City and Washington, D.C.

"7@7 en español" and related digital sites will extend the work of the Review-Journal's reporters and visual journalists, providing context on breaking news, enterprise stories and exclusive investigations in a fast-paced presentation to the Hispanic community.

The fast-paced "7@7 en español" format will be available on-demand, so viewers can watch or listen when their schedules allow. Viewing and audio platforms include mobile streaming, RJespanol.com, YouTube, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV+, and Twitter.

About the Review-Journal

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's news leader since 1909. A state, regional, and national award-winning multiplatform news organization, the Review-Journal operates reviewjournal.com, a network of niche publications and community newspapers, e-newsletters, custom printing, a video production studio, and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

