MEADOWS BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NARM CREATOR LAURENCE HELLER, PhD

In new role as Meadows Senior Fellow Dr. Heller will bring his NeuroAffective Relational Model and clinical expertise to MBH's proven treatment programs

WICKENBURG, Ariz., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadows Behavioral Healthcare announced today that it has finalized an agreement with Dr. Laurence Heller to join their team as a Meadows Senior Fellow. His NeuroAffective Relational Model (NARM), developed over the course of his 45-year clinical career, is a powerful approach to addressing adverse childhood experiences and complex trauma.

Dr. Laurence Heller, founder of the NeuroAffective Relational Model© (NARM), clinician, author, and newest Meadows Senior Fellow. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Heller to the team. We have long been familiar with his important work developing the NeuroAffective Relational Model, which fits seamlessly into MBH's treatment approach," said Sean Walsh, CEO of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare. "We look forward to having Larry more directly involved in bringing NARM to our clinicians and patients."

Meadows Senior Fellows are some of the nation's top addiction and recovery experts, and they provide ongoing direction, consultation, and training for staff as well as interacting with patients. They work together to ensure that The Meadows Model is the most clinically comprehensive and nurturing program available today. Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs provide evidence-based treatment for those struggling with emotional trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, sex addiction, eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, and co-occurring conditions.

A renowned clinical professional and bestselling author, Dr. Heller is a natural fit to join the work Meadows Behavioral Healthcare is already doing. NARM's method of psychotherapy specifically aimed at treating attachment, relational, and developmental trauma enhances the work already being done across our Meadows programs.

"I am thrilled to have been invited to become a Senior Fellow at Meadows Behavioral Healthcare. It is another step in presenting NARM to their clinical team along with the understanding and treatment of C-PTSD and its causative role in so much human suffering," Dr. Heller said. "I look forward to a rich and fruitful collaboration and hope to support the important work being done at the Meadows family of treatment programs."

