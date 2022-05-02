CallRevu Makes Call Monitoring Platform Accessible to All

ADA Compliant Tools & Content Supports Inclusivity at Automotive Retailers

BALTIMORE , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CallRevu, an industry leader in automotive call monitoring and analytics, continues to demonstrate its commitment to inclusion and accessibility with advances in its ADA compliance. CallRevu's ADA compliance tools are built directly into the platform's application, making the software accessible to everyone. The toolkit supplies utilities for various ADA concerns, such as vision impairments, cognitive disabilities, motor skills impairments, and others, providing real time modifications to the application to accommodate users with disabilities easily and effectively.

"Every year thousands of people with disabilities are not accommodated for," said Anthony Giagnacovo, CEO, CallRevu. "Having ADA-compliant content allows all marketing, operations and sales personnel at automotive retailers to equally utilize and benefit from CallRevu's innovative solutions which drive ROI and customer experience."

Through the accessibility tool menu, users can set the right profile for their needs. Examples of accessibility adjustments include setting profiles that are:

Seizure Safe – eliminates flashes and reduces color

Vision Impaired – enhances the website's visuals

Cognitive Disability – assists with reading and focusing

ADHD Friendly – more focus and fewer distractions

Blind Users – use the website with your screen reader

Keyboard Navigation (Motor) – use the website with the keyboard

"CallRevu cares about our customers, our people and our communities, which includes promoting equality and accessibility," added Giagnacovo. "We do everything with our core values of honesty, hard work, and trust in mind."

About CallRevu

CallRevu is the only call management solution made in a dealership for dealerships. CallRevu listens to your calls so you don't have to and alerts you within minutes to mishandled sales opportunities, potential CSI issues, even phone routing and connectivity problems. Our call monitoring service helps dealers around the U.S. and Canada convert calls into appointments to improve the bottom line. We track, listen, summarize, alert, report, and coach on all phone data analytics to help dealers drive more call-to-appointment conversions.

