Stagwell (STGW) CEO Mark Penn Launches "Hitting the Mark" Newsletter to Deliver Leadership Insights for Modern C-Suite Leaders

Thought Leadership Informed by Penn's Four Decades of Business and Political Strategy Work

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today introduced "Hitting the Mark," a monthly newsletter authored by Chairman and CEO Mark Penn that arms modern C-Suite business leaders with critical insights into developments at the intersection of business, marketing, and politics. To read the inaugural edition of "Hitting the Mark," which addresses brand and business leadership in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, visit Stagwell's site, and register to receive future editions here.

Mark Penn is Chairman and CEO of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing. (PRNewswire)

"From historic levels of inflation to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, unprecedented geopolitical forces are converging on today's business leaders, requiring innovative solutions," said Penn. "Brand leadership in times of chaos is an invaluable competitive advantage; with my insights into modern brand strategy, global change, and business leadership, I hope this newsletter helps C-Suite leaders 'hit the mark' on the challenges facing their organizations and consumers today."

Penn is a globally recognized pollster, political strategist, and marketing business leader with four decades of experience driving strategy in the Board and Situation Rooms. He has advised top world leaders including President Bill Clinton and UK Prime Minister Tony Blair; led companies and written two bestselling books. In addition to his duties as Chairman of Stagwell, Penn chairs the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, a monthly collaboration between the Harvard Center for American Political Studies and The Harris Poll, a Stagwell research & insights firm.

"Hitting the Mark" leverages proprietary polling & survey results from Stagwell's suite of global research & insights agencies, including The Harris Poll, HarrisX, National Research Group, and Northstar Research Partners.

Penn at a Glance:

Founder: Founded Penn & Schoen in 1975 with his Harvard roommate Doug Schoen .

Grower: Under Penn's leadership, Penn & Schoen expanded to 200+ people with offices around the world. Served key corporate (AT&T, Microsoft, Ford, Merck, etc.) & political (President Clinton's pollster for six years, advisory to Hillary Clinton & Tony Blair ) clients

Global CEO: Served as CEO of Burston-Marsteller from 2006-2012, running a global PR and public affairs firm with an 80+ market footprint and tripling profits

Client & Creator: Asked by Steve Ballmer to join Microsoft & revitalize Bing in 2012; rose to EVP & Chief Strategy Officer running Microsoft's $2 billion advertising budget

Portfolio Builder & Public Company CEO Launched Stagwell Group in 2015; invested in MDC Partners in 2019 & assumed role of Chairman and CEO.

Transformer: Transformed MDC Partners from $1 stock to $7 stock; Combined MDC Partners and Stagwell Marketing Group to form top-ten global marketing services company, Stagwell Inc.

Thought Leader: Best-selling author of a pair of marketing insights books, "Microtrends: The Small Forces Driving the Big Disruptions Today" and "Microtrends Squared: Small Forces Driving Today's Big Disruptions" and frequent business and political trend commentator

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.