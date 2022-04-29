Sanctuary Wealth Continues to Expand NY Metro Footprint with Addition of Questar Capital

Veteran team with $850 million AUM joins from UBS

INDIANAPOLIS, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, continues to build its national presence in the New York City metropolitan area with the addition of Questar Capital with offices in Paramus, NJ. Founding Partners Gerry Spitzer, CPWA®, CEPA®, and Richard Reyle have been together as a wealth management team for 30 years and are joined at Questar Capital by Partners Michael Stabinski and Toby Sicango, as well as Registered Operations Manager Alex Davis. Formerly affiliated with UBS Financial Services, the team has $850 million in client assets under management and is Sanctuary's third New Jersey-based team.

"The New York City area, including New Jersey, Long Island and southern Connecticut is one of the most important markets in the country, and one that Sanctuary is aggressively cultivating, by opening our new office on Madison Avenue and recruiting great teams from around the tri-state area," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Richard and Gerry are highly experienced professionals with the drive to always go the extra mile for their clients and who will have even greater opportunities to thrive with Sanctuary."

"We've been in the business for 30 years and have built many long-term client relationships because Gerry and I are committed to always doing what's best for our clients," said Richard Reyle, Founding Partner, Questar Capital. "Being able to act as a fiduciary in a truly independent environment is really the only way to really make that happen."

Richard Reyle directs the investment and trading activities for the team. Most recently, he was Managing Director–Wealth Management with UBS where he was one of a select group of Senior Portfolio Managers providing clients with custom portfolios that tie in directly with their comprehensive financial plans. He began his wealth management career with Merrill Lynch after having been a Certified Public Accountant and Management Consultant at Deloitte & Touche. He is a graduate of the University of Memphis with a B.S. in accounting and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas.

"During our due diligence, we spoke with several of the teams that had already joined Sanctuary and that convinced us that the transition would be seamless for our clients and for us," said Gerry Spitzer, Founding Partner, Questar Capital. "Sanctuary's open architecture platform and state of the art technology, as well as the platinum service we're known for, will help us provide an even higher level of client service."

Founding Partner Gerry Spitzer was with UBS for 10 years as Managing Director offering sophisticated financial planning and managing client relationships, having previously spent 20 years with Merrill Lynch. He has earned both the Certified Private Wealth Advisor and Certified Exit Planning credentials as well as being a Certified Public Accountant and has a BS in Accounting from the Binghamton University School of Management.

"Gerry, Richard and their team have shown they understand what their clients want and need, which is ultimately why they chose to join Sanctuary," said Vince Fertitta, President of Sanctuary Wealth. "As we build on our strength in the Northeast, we look forward to helping them grow their business and provide the support they need to truly focus on what's most important—their clients."

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 23 states with over $20.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

