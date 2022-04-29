MINNESOTA ZOO ANNOUNCES HISTORIC PROJECT, THE TREETOP TRAIL

Repurposing of the Zoo's Monorail Track to Become World's Longest Elevated Pedestrian Loop

APPLE VALLEY, Minn., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Zoo is beginning construction of the Treetop Trail, an inspired repurposing of the Zoo's original monorail track. The Treetop Trail will be a welcoming and accessible nature journey for people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities.

Upon its completion in the summer of 2023, the 1.25-mile Treetop Trail will be the world's longest elevated pedestrian loop bringing guests up to 32 feet above the ground and providing them with an immersive experience in nature. The Treetop Trail will provide new perspectives and access to hundreds of acres of pristine hardwood forest, wetlands, Minnesota wildlife, and, of course, the Zoo's beloved animals.

"Nature heals, restores, and inspires us," says Minnesota Zoo Director and Minnesota Zoo Foundation President John Frawley. "The Treetop Trail is a key component of the Zoo's future. It will reinforce our reputation as a trusted nature destination and is an evolution of the role that zoos play around the globe."

"As of today, we have secured more than $30 million or 80% of our $39 million goal, including philanthropic contributions and public support, which is remarkable," says Frawley. "It's inspiring to have this public and private partnership to support the Zoo and the Treetop Trail. We welcome anyone who supports the Zoo's mission, our connection to wildlife and the elevation of Minnesota as a nature innovator to become part of this historic project."

Integrating into the track's existing footprint, the Treetop Trail will be the ultimate reuse construction project. The Zoo contracted with award-winning Snow Kreilich Architects; engineering firm Buro Happold, known for its work on the High Line in New York City; and construction partner, PCL. Together, they are committed to minimize disruptions to the Zoo's animals and guests before, during, and after construction.

To learn more about the Minnesota Zoo's Treetop Trail, follow its progress, and contribute to the project, please visit mnzoo.org/treetoptrail.

"As of today, we have secured more than $30 million or 80% of our $39 million goal, including philanthropic contributions and public support, which is remarkable," says Frawley. "It's inspiring to have this public and private partnership to support the Zoo and the Treetop Trail. We welcome anyone who supports the Zoo's mission, our connection to wildlife and the elevation of Minnesota as a nature innovator to become part of this historic project."

The Minnesota Zoo is a year-round destination providing a window into the natural world. With hundreds of species of animals, worldwide conservation efforts, and acres of scenic beauty, the Zoo is a resource to connect people, animals, and the natural world to save wildlife. For more information visit mnzoo.org. The Minnesota Zoo is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and an institutional member of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA).

Link to renderings, photos and video: https://we.tl/t-kav6lm1xmW

View original content:

SOURCE Minnesota Zoo