LACBA's Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee Releases Its 2022 Ratings to The Public

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association's (LACBA) Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee (JEEC) just released its 2022 "Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee Final Report." The Report rates Los Angeles Superior Court (LASC) judicial candidates based on professional ability, experience, competence, integrity, and temperament. The full report is available at lacba.org/2022-jeec.
This year, the JEEC rated 35 candidates, including three sitting judges, for nine LASC contested offices.
Forty-four LACBA members make up JEEC, representing by race, gender, and ethnicity a cross section of public and private attorneys, including members of solo, small, medium, and large law firms, from prosecutors and plaintiffs' attorneys to criminal defense practitioners. Committee members review each candidate's background, conduct a thorough analysis of their qualifications, and interview candidates to assign a rating of: "Exceptionally Well Qualified," "Well Qualified," "Qualified," and "Not Qualified."
JEEC 2022 RESULTS
SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 3
Frank Amador
Hon. Sherilyn Peace Garnett
Tim Reuben
SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 60
Abby Baron
Sharon Ransom
Anna Slotky Reitano
Mark Rosenfeld
Troy Slaten
Craig Sturm
SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 67
Fernanda Maria Barreto
Ryan Dibble
Elizabeth Lashley-Haynes
SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 70
Renee Yolande Chang
Randy Fudge
Holly L. Hancock
Eric Alfonso Torices
Matthew Vodnoy
Exceptionally Well Qualified
Well Qualified
SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 90
Leslie Gutierrez
Naser (Nas) Khoury
Melissa Lyons
Kevin Thomas McGurk
SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 116
Hon. David B. Gelfound
Lloyd E. Handler
SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 118
Melissa Hammond
Georgia Huerta
Keith Koyano
Klint McKay
Carolyn "Jiyoung" Park
Shan Thever
SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 151
Thomas D. Allison
Karen A. Brako
Patrick Hare
Richard Quiñones
SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 156
Hon. Carol Elswick
Albert Robles
Exceptionally Well Qualified
Qualified
Not Qualified
Qualified
"We encourage everyone to refer to LACBA's Judicial Elections Evaluation Ratings when researching candidates and determining how to vote," said JEEC chair Jerrold Abeles, who has been chair of the JEEC for the past five election cycles. "Most of us, whether attorneys or not, have no idea who is running in contested elections and the candidates' qualifications. The sole purpose of our committee is to do a service to the general public by evaluating candidates and publishing ratings for reference."
"This committee of experienced attorneys does the hard work of vetting the competing candidates and issuing ratings of their qualifications, so that voters can make informed decisions at the ballot box," states LACBA President, Brad Pauley. "I know from personal experience that the committee's ratings are an essential voter resource."
About the Los Angeles County Bar Association
Founded in 1878, LACBA is one of the country's largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations. It serves attorneys, judges, and other legal professionals through sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, pro bono opportunities, resources, and information.
