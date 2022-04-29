Hikma confirms that it has not signed a licensing agreement with Opiant Pharmaceuticals

LONDON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma) confirms that it has not entered into any transaction with Opiant Pharmaceuticals, contrary to a PR Newswire announcement issued today indicating that Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Hikma have entered into a commercialisation and license agreement for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, in Europe and the UK.

