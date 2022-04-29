Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2022

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

• Operating net sales increased by 19 per cent to 1,163.4 MEUR (977.9). Using fixed exchange rates

and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales increased by 10 per cent

• Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 24 per cent to 335.1 MEUR (271.3)

• Earnings before taxes, excluding adjustments, amounted to 329.3 MEUR (263.7)

• Net earnings, excluding adjustments, amounted to 270.0 MEUR (216.2)

• Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 9.9 Euro cent (8.4)

• Operating cash flow decreased to 164.3 MEUR (211.9)

For further information please contact:

Maria Luthström, Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27, ir@hexagon.com

Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations and Business Analyst, Hexagon AB, +46 73 82 66 390, ir@hexagon.com

This information is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CET on 29 April 2022.

