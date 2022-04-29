CDW and Caregility Partner to Bring Inpatient Virtual Engagement Solution to Every Bedside

Companies' innovations in scalable, affordable hybrid care debut at the American Telehealth Association 26th Annual Conference & Expo

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. and EATONTOWN, N.J., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CDW Healthcare, the dedicated healthcare organization within CDW, and Caregility, an enterprise telehealth market leader dedicated to connecting care for patients and clinicians everywhere, announce a new strategic partnership. The companies have teamed together to expand their virtual care capabilities, including Caregility's transformative new Inpatient Virtual Engagement solution (IVE), which offers the industry's first cost-effective option for bedside hybrid care delivery at scale. Inpatient Virtual Engagement will be showcased in the Caregility Booth #1402 at ATA2022 in Boston from May 1-3.

Caregility is dedicated to connecting patients and clinicians everywhere with its Caregility Cloud™ virtual care platform. Designated as the Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (non-EMR) in 2021 and 2022, Caregility Cloud™ powers a purpose-built ecosystem of enterprise telehealth solutions across the care continuum. Caregility provides secure, reliable and HIPAA compliant audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both acute and ambulatory settings. (PRNewswire)

CDW Healthcare serves an established provider base, working with a broad range of hospitals and health systems across the U.S., as well as many premier healthcare institutions in the U.K. and Canada. Its wide range of proven solutions and services helps provider organizations to build, refine and grow their virtual care strategy and technology infrastructure – from the hospital to the home.

"Partnering with Caregility brings an innovative new dimension of hybrid care to the inpatient setting. As healthcare providers reimagine the 'Hospital Room of the Future,' we're giving them a brand-new option to help overcome pervasive staff shortages and burnout, ease clinical workflows and improve the experience for every patient in every room and every bed," says Elliott Wilson, Chief Virtual Care Strategist, CDW Healthcare.

Powered by the award-winning Caregility Cloud™ virtual care platform, Caregility's IVE solution facilitates hybrid care right at the patient bedside and across all acuity settings. It combines medical-grade telehealth endpoints, cloud-based software and sophisticated device management into an affordable, subscription-based Solution as a Service. At IVE's core are three purpose-built components including the company's new Access Point of Care System (APS100) for lower acuity patient settings, a first-of-its-kind administration portal to centralize multiple virtual care programs, and a fleet management tool for governing thousands of medical-grade telehealth endpoint devices. Health systems can readily scale up or down from one to all beds, depending on the level of acuity needed. ­­­

IVE helps facilitate a breadth of clinical workflows, including virtual specialty coverage, tele-rounding, tele-nursing, and tele-observation to address staffing shortages, streamline patient care, and enhance clinical collaboration. The solution can assist with earlier detection of deteriorating patient conditions, enhancing health systems' ability to support rapid response aimed at improving patient outcomes. IVE also fits into the growing trend of patient engagement, providing patients with timely access to their clinical team, interpreters and family members to reduce anxiety and speed the recovery process.

"Our partnership with CDW extends the value that we create for our mutual healthcare customers by supporting hybrid care delivery that complements standard inpatient care plans and practices. Together, we aim to help providers improve clinical outcomes, achieve better operational performance and integrate transformative technology solutions into their long-term strategic initiatives," adds Caregility Chief Strategy Officer Pete McLain.

CDW Healthcare and Caregility will host a live pressroom briefing at the upcoming American Telemedicine Association Annual Conference & Expo in Boston, MA on May 2.

About CDW

CDW Healthcare is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider focused exclusively on serving the healthcare marketplace in North America and the United Kingdom. Working closely with thousands of healthcare organizations nationwide, its customers range from small rural providers to large integrated delivery networks. The dedicated healthcare team leverages the expertise of CDW technology specialists and engineers to deliver best-in-class outcomes across the solutions stack and IT lifecycle. For more information, visit www.CDWG.com/healthcare.

About Caregility

Caregility Corporation is dedicated to connecting patients and clinicians everywhere with its CaregilityCloud virtual care platform. Designated as the Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (non-EMR) in 2021 and 2022, CaregilityCloud powers a purpose-built ecosystem of enterprise telehealth solutions across the care continuum. Caregility provides secure, reliable, and HIPAA- compliant audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both acute and ambulatory settings. Caregility supports more than 1,300 hospitals across dozens of health systems with millions of virtual care sessions hosted annually. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, as well as hospital-to-home, Caregility is connecting care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn and Twitter at @caregility.

CDW Media Contact Caregility Media Contact Kelly Caraher Bryan Schnepf Director, Corporate Communications VP of Marketing mediarelations@cdw.com bschnepf@caregility.com 847-968-0729 203-500-4659

