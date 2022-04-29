BorgWarner Joins Second Chance Business Coalition

BorgWarner becomes SCBC member to expand hiring and advancement practices for those with criminal records

Joins corporate leaders from diverse industries including GM, Microsoft and Target

Membership includes tools, relationships and resources

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market, has joined the Second Chance Business Coalition (SCBC) in partnership with other major employers and national organizations that aim to expand second chance hiring and advancement practices within companies. The coalition provides employers with a set of tools and other resources to expand opportunities in the workforce for those with criminal records.

"BorgWarner is proud to become part of the Second Chance Business Coalition and join the ranks of likeminded employers leading the effort to improve inclusion and diversity in the workforce," said Felecia Pryor, Chief Human Resources Officer, BorgWarner Inc. "Taking the step to join the coalition further enables BorgWarner to strengthen the communities in which we operate, and give a previously underserved population the chance to reinvent themselves and create greater economic opportunities for themselves. This initiative goes beyond strengthening the economy, it gives people with prior justice system involvement the opportunity to reenter the workforce and build a strong foundation for their future."

A quarter of the entire U.S. population – more than 78 million Americans – have a criminal record. In a hypercompetitive economy where companies struggle to identify and retain strong talent at all levels of their organization, many employers are turning to alternative methods to give these job seekers a fair chance at meaningful employment. The coalition helps advance those with criminal records by:

Developing best practices and enabling companies to share approaches and experiences, learn from subject-matter experts and deploy tools to improve second chance recruitment, retention, manager training, performance and satisfaction.

Launching pilot initiatives to test new approaches to second chance hiring and advancement practices. This effort will include partnerships with community service organizations and providers and will use metrics to guide decision-making.

"Joining the SCBC aligns with our culture and robust employee empowerment initiatives in place at BorgWarner, including our Skills Agility, Women Rising, talent development, mentoring, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs, to name a few," added Pryor.

The membership of SCBC currently includes more than 40 leading companies from diverse industries, including General Motors, Eaton, Microsoft, Target, McDonald's, United, AT&T, Deloitte, Bank of America, and more, demonstrating their commitment to fair opportunities to participate in the workforce.

BorgWarner officially became a member of the Second Chance Business Coalition in December 2021.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility — to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

About SCBC

The Second Chance Business Coalition (SCBC) is a cross-sector coalition of large, private-sector firms committed to expanding second chance hiring and advancement practices within their companies. Leveraging the support and expertise of its five partner organizations – Business Roundtable, the Society for Human Resource Management, Dave's Killer Bread Foundation, Stand Together and the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business Pivot Program – coalition member companies will be equipped with best practices, technical assistance and support to increase the number of people with criminal records they hire and put them on a path to greater upward mobility. Learn more at www.secondchancebusinesscoalition.org.

