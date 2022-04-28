VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported net income of $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which represents a 227% increase over net income of $1.5 million recognized for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net income per diluted share of $0.92 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 improved from $0.55 for the same quarter in the prior year. Note that the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding increased from 2,727,448 to 5,343,564 period over period as a result of the April 1, 2021 mergers of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. and The Fauquier Bank ("Fauquier") with and into the Company and Virginia National Bank (the "Bank"), respectively.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Glenn W. Rust, commented, "The Company finished the first quarter with strong results and marked the one-year anniversary of the merger with Fauquier on April 1, 2022. The Bank is positioned to benefit from recent and anticipated increases in interest rates. We are excited about our strategy for expanded growth into the northern Virginia markets, with the hiring of Bank President Diane Corscadden-Weaver and a new team of lenders, and our credit quality remains strong."

First Quarter 2022 Results of Operations

The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") (a non-GAAP financial measure) was 62.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , an improvement over 67.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 . 1

Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased to 1.03% compared to 0.68% realized in the same period in the prior year, as the increase in net income outweighed the increase in assets as a result of the merger.

Return on average equity ("ROAE") for the three months ended March 31, 2022 improved to 12.53% compared to 7.40% realized in same period in the prior year, as the increase in net income was greater than the increase in equity as a result of the merger.

The Company has not incurred any merger and merger-related expenses since December 31, 2021 , compared to $278 thousand incurred in the three months ended March 31, 2021 .

The Company has begun realizing savings associated with the merger and expects to realize significant additional savings in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and professional fees over the next year. Full-time equivalent employee headcount was 215 as of April 1, 2021 , the effective date of the merger, and is down to 163 as of March 31, 2022 .

Loans and Asset Quality

Gross loans outstanding at March 31, 2022 totaled $1.0 billion , an increase of $386 million , or 62%, compared to March 31, 2021 . The increase is predominantly due to the merger with Fauquier , which added $602.6 million of loan balances, net of the fair value mark, on the consolidated balance sheet beginning April 1, 2021 . This increase was offset by the net decline in outstanding balances of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans of $60.2 million , due to loan forgiveness, the sale of the $6 million student loan portfolio acquired from Fauquier , and other loan paydowns.

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Loans and Asset Quality (continued)

Two loans to one borrower are in non-accrual status, totaling $518 thousand , as of March 31, 2022 , compared to $5 thousand as of March 31, 2021 . Loans acquired from Fauquier ("acquired loans") that otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion.

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $837 thousand as of March 31, 2022 , compared to $399 thousand as of March 31, 2021 . The March 31, 2022 balance includes a government-guaranteed loan in the amount of $548 thousand . The portfolio only includes four non-insured student loans that are 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, amounting to $79 thousand . Acquired loans that are greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest are included in this figure, net of their fair value mark.

The period-end allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.58% as of March 31, 2022 and 0.90% as of March 31, 2021 . The decrease is the result of bringing the acquired loans onto the Company's balance sheet at fair value, with a credit and liquidity mark of $21.3 million effective April 1, 2021 . The ALLL as a percentage of loans, excluding the impact of the acquired loans and fair value mark (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, would have been 0.95% as of March 31, 2022 , and the ALLL as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, would have been 0.59% as of March 31, 2022 .

A provision for loan losses of $148 thousand was recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to $351 thousand recognized in the three months ended March 31, 2021 .

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $11.4 million increased $5.5 million , or 91%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 , due to the inclusion of Fauquier's interest income and expense for the current quarter and the lower rates paid on deposits as compared to the prior year.

The fair value accretion on acquired loans positively impacted net interest income by 12 basis points ("bps") during the current quarter.

The overall cost of funds, including noninterest deposits, of 21 bps incurred in the three months ended March 31, 2022 decreased 13 bps from 34 bps in the same period in the prior year, due primarily to lower rates paid on deposit accounts.

Low-cost deposits, which include noninterest checking accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, remained in excess of 91% of total deposits at March 31, 2022 and 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased $3.7 million, or 361%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 largely due to the receipt and recognition of a $2.4 million one-time payment to resolve a commercial dispute, which is included within wealth management fees. Also, the inclusion of Fauquier's wealth management fees, advisory and brokerage income, income from bank-owned life insurance policies, deposit fees and debit card income contributed to increases in each of those categories.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased $5.3 million, or 111%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, due to the inclusion of noninterest expense related to the legacy Fauquier business in nearly all line items within the category. In addition, core deposit intangible amortization expense, which was not incurred prior to the merger with Fauquier, was $439 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Book Value

Book value per share was $27.42 as of March 31, 2022 and $29.33 as of March 31, 2021, declining primarily due to the increase in unrealized loss on the investment portfolio period over period. Tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 as of March 31, 2022 was $24.37 compared to $29.07 as of March 31, 2021, declining also due to the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets recorded upon the merger with Fauquier. These amounts are impacted by the increase in shares outstanding as a result of the merger.

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022 amounted to 17.5%, due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits, compared to 20.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.6 million were declared during the first quarter of 2022. The remaining 68% of net income was retained.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has ten banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Bank also offers, through its networking agreements with third parties, investment advisory and other investment services under Sturman Wealth Advisors. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: general economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and general economic contraction as a result of COVID-19 or other pandemics; fluctuations in interest rates, deposits, loan demand, and asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's allowance for loan losses; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (e.g., COVID-19 or other pandemics), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; the performance of vendors or other parties with which the Company does business; competition; technology; changes in laws, regulations and guidance; changes in accounting principles or guidelines; performance of assets under management; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with Fauquier may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; the businesses of the Company and Fauquier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the merger; and other factors impacting financial services businesses. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021 *





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$ 16,539



$ 20,345

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks



311,546





336,032

Federal funds sold



152,523





152,463

Securities:











Available for sale, at fair value



341,361





303,817

Restricted securities, at cost



5,137





4,950

Total securities



346,498





308,767

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs



1,006,962





1,061,211

Allowance for loan losses



(5,834)





(5,984)

Loans, net



1,001,128





1,055,227

Premises and equipment, net



24,680





25,093

Bank owned life insurance



36,987





31,234

Goodwill



8,140





8,140

Core deposit intangible, net



7,832





8,271

Other intangible assets, net



257





274

Other real estate owned, net



611





611

Right of use asset, net



7,744





7,583

Accrued interest receivable and other assets



20,722





18,144

Total assets

$ 1,935,207



$ 1,972,184

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities:











Demand deposits:











Noninterest-bearing

$ 523,189



$ 522,281

Interest-bearing



451,339





446,314

Money market and savings deposit accounts



644,418





665,530

Certificates of deposit and other time deposits



155,402





162,045

Total deposits



1,774,348





1,796,170

Junior subordinated debt, net



3,379





3,367

Lease liability



7,295





7,108

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities



4,166





3,552

Total liabilities



1,789,188





1,810,197

Commitments and contingent liabilities











Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $2.50 par value



-





-

Common stock, $2.50 par value



13,190





13,178

Capital surplus



104,706





104,584

Retained earnings



49,764





46,436

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(21,641)





(2,211)

Total shareholders' equity



146,019





161,987

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,935,207



$ 1,972,184

Common shares outstanding



5,326,271





5,308,335

Common shares authorized



10,000,000





10,000,000

Preferred shares outstanding



-





-

Preferred shares authorized



2,000,000





2,000,000



* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended







March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021



Interest and dividend income:











Loans, including fees

$ 10,769

$ 5,938



Federal funds sold



61



12



Other interest-bearing deposits



136



-



Investment securities:











Taxable



1,012



507



Tax exempt



304



176



Dividends



62



34



Total interest and dividend income



12,344



6,667

















Interest expense:











Demand and savings deposits



676



377



Certificates and other time deposits



195



280



Borrowings



48



36



Total interest expense



919



693



Net interest income



11,425



5,974



Provision for loan losses



148



351



Net interest income after provision for loan losses



11,277



5,623

















Noninterest income:











Wealth management fees



2,957



329



Advisory and brokerage income



216



191



Deposit account fees



465



160



Debit/credit card and ATM fees



707



154



Earnings/increase in value of bank owned life insurance



211



107



Other



231



98



Total noninterest income



4,787



1,039

















Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits



4,731



2,402



Net occupancy



1,197



495



Equipment



283



116



Bank franchise tax



304



173



Computer software



263



167



Data processing



738



289



FDIC deposit insurance assessment



226



63



Marketing, advertising and promotion



267



137



Merger and merger-related expenses



-



278



Plastics expense



139



42



Professional fees



337



177



Core deposit intangible amortization



439



-



Other



1,171



442



Total noninterest expense



10,095



4,781

















Income before income taxes



5,969



1,881



Provision for income taxes



1,045



376



Net income

$ 4,924

$ 1,505



Net income per common share, basic

$ 0.93

$ 0.55



Net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.92

$ 0.55



Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,311,983



2,719,840



Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,343,564



2,727,448





VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



At or For the Three Months Ended





March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021

Common Share Data:





























Net income per weighted average share, basic

$ 0.93



$ 0.98



$ 0.59



$ 0.03



$ 0.55

Net income per weighted average share, diluted

$ 0.92



$ 0.98



$ 0.59



$ 0.03



$ 0.55

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,311,983





5,308,108





5,306,370





5,305,277





2,719,840

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,343,564





5,338,088





5,338,872





5,320,290





2,727,448

Actual shares outstanding



5,326,271





5,308,335





5,307,235





5,305,819





2,728,327

Tangible book value per share at period end

$ 24.37



$ 27.36



$ 26.92



$ 26.60



$ 29.07

































Key Ratios:





























Return on average assets 1



1.03 %



1.06 %



0.65 %



0.03 %



0.68 % Return on average equity 1



12.53 %



12.86 %



7.70 %



0.37 %



7.40 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2



2.59 %



2.72 %



3.08 %



3.05 %



2.83 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



62.02 %



57.70 %



75.17 %



99.06 %



67.72 % Loan-to-deposit ratio



56.75 %



59.08 %



64.04 %



71.57 %



77.23 %































Net Interest Income:





























Net interest income

$ 11,425



$ 12,359



$ 13,504



$ 13,151



$ 5,974

Net interest income (FTE) 2

$ 11,490



$ 12,437



$ 13,581



$ 13,224



$ 6,021

































Capital Ratios:





























Tier 1 leverage ratio



8.03 %



7.61 %



7.59 %



7.66 %



9.01 % Total risk-based capital ratio



15.66 %



14.56 %



13.74 %



13.47 %



15.49 %































Assets and Asset Quality:





























Average Earning Assets

$ 1,802,461



$ 1,817,010



$ 1,750,799



$ 1,740,338



$ 862,373

Average Gross Loans

$ 1,031,593



$ 1,088,278



$ 1,140,281



$ 1,214,123



$ 618,902

Paycheck Protection Program Loans, end of period

$ 9,976



$ 24,482



$ 36,740



$ 73,784



$ 70,171

































Allowance for loan losses:





























Beginning of period

$ 5,984



$ 5,623



$ 5,522



$ 5,615



$ 5,455

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



148





537





267





(141)





351

Charge-offs



(473)





(230)





(208)





(156)





(241)

Recoveries



175





54





42





204





50

Net recoveries (charge-offs)



(298)





(176)





(166)





48





(191)

End of period

$ 5,834



$ 5,984



$ 5,623



$ 5,522



$ 5,615

































Non-accrual loans 4

$ 518



$ 495



$ 777



$ 17



$ 5

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 5



837





800





1,044





2,770





399

OREO



611





611





611





611





-

Total nonperforming assets (NPA)

$ 1,966



$ 1,906



$ 2,432



$ 3,398



$ 404

































NPA as a % of total assets



0.10 %



0.10 %



0.13 %



0.18 %



0.04 % NPA as a % of total loans plus OREO



0.20 %



0.18 %



0.22 %



0.29 %



0.07 % ALLL to total loans



0.58 %



0.56 %



0.51 %



0.47 %



0.90 % ALLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



0.59 %



0.58 %



0.52 %



0.51 %



1.02 % Non-accruing loans to total loans 4



0.05 %



0.05 %



0.07 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1



0.12 %



0.06 %



0.06 %



-0.02 %



0.12 %





1 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis. 2 The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a FTE basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. 3 The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 4 Acquired loans which otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion. 5 Past due loans from the acquired portfolio are included at fair value.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended





March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021









Interest











Interest









Average

Income/

Average



Average

Income/

Average

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost



Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

ASSETS



























Interest Earning Assets:



























Securities



























Taxable Securities

$ 248,219

$ 1,074



1.73 %

$ 142,837

$ 541



1.52 % Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,145



385



2.36 %



33,234



223



2.68 % Total Securities 1



313,364



1,459



1.86 %



176,071



764



1.74 % Total Loans



1,031,593



10,770



4.23 %



618,902



5,938



3.89 % Fed Funds Sold



152,477



61



0.16 %



67,400



12



0.07 % Other interest-bearing deposits



305,027



120



0.16 %



—



—



—

Total Earning Assets



1,802,461



12,410



2.79 %



862,373



6,714



3.16 % Less: Allowance for Loan Losses



(6,027)













(5,476)









Total Non-Earning Assets



140,916













45,619









Total Assets

$ 1,937,350











$ 902,516







































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Interest Bearing Liabilities:



























Interest Bearing Deposits:



























Interest Checking

$ 421,468

$ 61



0.06 %

$ 146,781

$ 26



0.07 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



656,219



615



0.38 %



284,333



351



0.50 % Time Deposits



158,423



195



0.50 %



99,692



280



1.14 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,236,110



871



0.29 %



530,806



657



0.50 % Short term borrowings



—



—



—





30,000



36



0.49 % Junior subordinated debt



3,371



49



5.90 %



—



—



—

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,239,481



920



0.30 %



560,806



693



0.50 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



























Demand deposits



527,091













255,227









Other liabilities



11,347













3,948









Total Liabilities



1,777,919













819,981









Shareholders' Equity



159,431













82,535









Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,937,350











$ 902,516









Net Interest Income (FTE)





$ 11,490











$ 6,021





Interest Rate Spread 2











2.49 %











2.66 % Cost of Funds











0.21 %











0.34 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of Average Earning Assets











0.21 %











0.33 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3











2.59 %











2.83 %





1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021

Fully tax-equivalent measures





























Net interest income

$ 11,425



$ 12,359



$ 13,504



$ 13,151



$ 5,974

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



65





78





77





73





47

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$ 11,490



$ 12,437



$ 13,581



$ 13,224



$ 6,021

































Efficiency ratio 2



62.3 %



58.0 %



75.5 %



99.5 %



68.2 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3 %



-0.3 %



-0.3 %



-0.4 %



-0.5 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



62.0 %



57.7 %



75.2 %



99.1 %



67.7 %































Net interest margin



2.57 %



2.70 %



3.06 %



3.03 %



2.81 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1



2.59 %



2.72 %



3.08 %



3.05 %



2.83 %



































As of





March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021

Other financial measures





























ALLL to total loans



0.58 %



0.56 %



0.51 %



0.47 %



0.90 % Impact of acquired loans and fair value mark



0.37 %



0.39 %



0.39 %



0.41 %



—

ALLL to total loans, excluding acquired loans and fair value mark (non-GAAP)



0.95 %



0.95 %



0.90 %



0.88 %



0.90 %































ALLL to total loans



0.58 %



0.56 %



0.51 %



0.47 %



0.90 % Impact of PPP loans



0.01 %



0.02 %



0.01 %



0.04 %



0.12 % ALLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



0.59 %



0.58 %



0.52 %



0.51 %



1.02 %































Book value per share

$ 27.42



$ 30.50



$ 30.13



$ 29.89



$ 29.33

Impact of intangible assets



(3.05)





(3.14)





(3.21)



$ (3.29)



$ (0.26)

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$ 24.37



$ 27.36



$ 26.92



$ 26.60



$ 29.07







1 FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%. 2 The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 3 The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

