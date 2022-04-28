Tencent Musician Platform Introduces Service to Further Promote Chinese Music Overseas

SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME", or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced a new service on the Tencent Musician Platform to support Chinese musicians with international development, and to enhance global discovery of Chinese music, by assisting with overseas promotion and distribution.

The new service, "One-Click For All", enables musicians on Tencent Musician Platform to distribute musical works, with one single click, to over 150 popular global platforms, which include Spotify, KKBOX, YouTube, Apple Music, and others that cover audiences around the world in more than 200 countries and regions. The distribution process will take seven working days to complete. In order to improve catalog management and copyright protection, TME will provide musicians with International Standard Recording Code (ISRC) for free, which is an identification number for music recording. In addition, musicians will have financial incentives. Every quarter, artists will receive income generated from overseas distribution equal to up to 70% of the total, after subtracting the service fee.

To date, Tencent Musician Platform has successfully helped distribute and promote more than 150,000 musical works on overseas streaming platforms, expanding the listener base by 3900%. Through the partnership with Apple Music established in November 2021, Tencent Musicians such as Liu Shuang, Akini JING, Joysaaaa and SARRA have been promoted to international audiences through Apple Music. Hot hits like "Piu Piu Piu" by Pin Yin Shi and "Wild Motor" by Guo Gaoming have won over one million views on Youtube.

TME has always been dedicated to bringing local artists premium resources and international exposure opportunities. With the ongoing improvement of end-to-end services, Tencent Musician Platform has become the choice for local indie musicians and it aims to encourage more local artists to present on a broader stage, making their voices heard around the world. TME will continue to strive as a leading platform with global influence to provide support for local musicians and realize the global value of Chinese music.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TME's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming and online concert services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

