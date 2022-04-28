Synergy One Lending Expands Blockchain HELOC Program

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending's online decision HELOC product has paid dividends for its loan officers since launching last year. Recently the company increased its maximum loan size to $400,000 and added a loan officer tracking portal for ease of use and improving the customer experience. In addition, the HELOC product is now offered in 20 states on S1LHELOC.com.

"We had hoped launching this product before it was truly needed would position us and our loan officers to offer a unique loan product to our clients if the rate environment changed", said Steve Majerus , CEO of the company. "Fortunately, we have this in place and it's ramping impressively. Our average cycle time from app to fund on these loans is 11 days, so there is a lot of value to our team".

To learn more about S1LHELOC and why top producers are choosing Synergy One, please contact Aaron Nemec or Ben Green.

