New Campaign Aims to Prevent Crime by Improving Community and Police Relations

U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance and National Crime Prevention Council Launch National Public Service Effort

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community engagement between law enforcement and the public is key to violent crime prevention. It is also the focus of a new campaign launched by the Justice Department's Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) and the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC).

The public service announcements highlight the family of a police officer and brings awareness to the critical link between the community and law enforcement. The campaign will use the trusted iconic figure McGruff the Crime Dog® to provide educational materials to help people learn simple steps they can take to prevent crime.

"Violent crime can be reduced," said Paul DelPonte, NCPC Executive Director. "Success in crime prevention starts at the community level. It will take all of us. People need to work together with the police, and the police need to reach out to the community. The more that happens, the more crime will be reduced."

The multifaceted campaign includes a TV PSA, social media posts, and radio, print, and billboard ads. This effort is expected to reach tens of millions of households and is part of a broader effort to boost crime prevention across the U.S.

To learn more visit https://www.ncpc.org/preventviolentcrime/ and follow NCPC on social media.

About the National Crime Prevention Council

The nonprofit National Crime Prevention Council, along with McGruff the Crime Dog®, have helped generations of Americans Take A Bite Out Of Crime®. NCPC is the leader in crime prevention for millions of Americans, their families, and their communities. NCPC's work is funded with the help of government agencies, foundations, corporations, and individuals who want to stop crime before it happens. To learn more, visit https://www.ncpc.org/ and follow NCPC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

