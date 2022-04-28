M.D.C. HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Home sale revenues growth of 19% and a 380 basis point expansion of our gross margin from home sales to 25.7% resulted in a 34% increase in net income for the quarter

DENVER, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

"MDC delivered strong results in the first quarter of 2022 both in terms of profitability and order activity," said MDC's' Executive Chairman, Larry Mizel. "We generated earnings of $2.02 per diluted share for the quarter, representing a 34% improvement over the first quarter of 2021. This significant increase to our bottom-line results was largely driven by a 19% year-over-year rise in home sale revenues and a 380-basis point improvement in our home sale gross margin to 25.7%. Our teams did an excellent job delivering homes in a timely manner this quarter in what continues to be a challenging supply chain environment, as we came in near the high-end of our stated guidance with total new home deliveries of 2,233 units."

Mr. Mizel continued, "We continued to see solid demand across our homebuilding divisions during the quarter, as evidenced by our sales pace of 5.4 homes per community per month. The combination of favorable demographics, strong local economies and historically low inventory levels in our markets has created an excellent operating environment for our company. We have strategically positioned MDC to address the needs of today's homebuyer and believe this is reflected in our strong results this quarter."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "With a strong balance sheet, a seasoned management team and a sizable quarter-end backlog, MDC is in a great position to deliver on its goals for the year. Our growing presence in high growth markets and focus on more affordable price points has led to record levels of profitability for our company, and we continue to see strong demand at our communities despite the recent rise in interest rates. As a result, we remain positive about the future of MDC."

"Traffic levels at our communities and online remained strong during the first quarter" said David Mandarich, MDC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Traffic conversion rates also stayed at high levels despite the higher mortgage rate environment, as the ongoing imbalance between housing demand and supply continued to create a sense of urgency with prospective buyers. We believe that this is a testament to the strength of the housing market as well as our approach to the business, which focuses on a build-to-order operating model that allows for personalization. It is also a testament to our teams' ability to successfully adapt and adjust to changing market conditions."

Mr. Mandarich concluded, "We recently announced that we have agreed to acquire substantially all of the homebuilding assets of The Jones Company of Tennessee, L.L.C. We believe that this transaction, combined with the organic land pipeline we have secured since starting in Nashville approximately one year ago, has the potential to launch MDC into a leadership position in the Nashville market."

2022 First Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2021 First Quarter

Home sale revenues increased 19% to $1.24 billion from $1.04 billion


Unit deliveries up 3% to 2,233


Average selling price of deliveries up 16% to $556,000

Homebuilding pretax income increased 66% to $188.5 million from $113.5 million


Gross margin from home sales increased 380 basis points to 25.7% from 21.9%


Inventory impairment and warranty adjustment totaled $3.1 million in Q1 2022

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved by 60 basis points to 10.4%

Net income of $148.4 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, up 34% from $110.7 million or $1.51 per diluted share


Effective tax rate of 26.5% vs. 23.3%

Dollar value of net new orders increased 12% to $1.84 billion from $1.64 billion


Average selling price of net orders up 14%


Unit net orders decreased 2% to 3,151

Dollar value of ending backlog up 26% to $4.95 billion from $3.93 billion


Unit backlog increased 11% to 8,558


Average selling price of homes in backlog up 13%

2022 Outlook and Other Selected Information1, 2

Projected home deliveries for the 2022 second quarter between 2,400 and 2,600


Projected average selling price for 2022 second quarter unit deliveries between $560,000 and $570,000


Projected gross margin from home sales for the 2022 second quarter exceeding 26.0% (excluding impairments and warranty adjustments)

Projected full year 2022 home deliveries between 10,500 and 11,000

Projected lots controlled of 37,812 at March 31, 2022, up 18% year-over-year

Recently announced acquisition of substantially all of the homebuilding assets of The Jones Company of Tennessee, L.L.C. ("Jones") is expected to close near the end of the second quarter of 2022


Expected to add approximately 10 selling communities, 1,700 controlled lots and 150 units to backlog

Quarterly cash dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share declared on April 25, 2022, up 25% year-over-year


Consistent dividend program for over 25 years


Quarterly dividend has more than doubled in the past five years




 1

See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

 2

Projected metrics do not reflect the impact of the asset acquisition of Jones. Any impact is not expected to be significant. 

About MDC
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 220,000 homebuyers since 1977.  MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Nashville, Austin and Albuquerque. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
March 31,


2022


2021






(Dollars in thousands, except per
share amounts)

Homebuilding:




     Home sale revenues

$      1,240,520


$      1,041,858

     Home cost of sales

(921,378)


(813,888)

     Inventory impairments

(660)


          Total cost of sales

(922,038)


(813,888)

               Gross profit

318,482


227,970

     Selling, general and administrative expenses

(129,314)


(114,993)

     Interest and other income

755


967

     Other expense

(1,424)


(437)

               Homebuilding pretax income

188,499


113,507





Financial Services:




     Revenues

29,131


45,023

     Expenses

(16,935)


(15,105)

     Other income, net

1,187


887

               Financial services pretax income

13,383


30,805





Income before income taxes

201,882


144,312

Provision for income taxes

(53,461)


(33,622)

Net income

$         148,421


$         110,690





Comprehensive income

$         148,421


$         110,690





Earnings per share:




Basic

$               2.09


$               1.58

Diluted

$               2.02


$               1.51





Weighted average common shares outstanding:




     Basic

70,766,146


69,790,927

     Diluted

72,938,414


72,788,177





Dividends declared per share

$               0.50


$               0.37

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021






(Dollars in thousands, except

per share amounts)

ASSETS




Homebuilding:




     Cash and cash equivalents

$        474,447


$        485,839

     Restricted cash

6,400


12,799

     Trade and other receivables

114,823


98,580

     Inventories:




          Housing completed or under construction

2,194,303


1,917,616

          Land and land under development

1,734,515


1,843,235

               Total inventories

3,928,818


3,760,851

     Property and equipment, net

61,856


60,561

     Deferred tax asset, net

17,100


17,942

     Prepaids and other assets

114,120


106,562

                    Total homebuilding assets

4,717,564


4,543,134

Financial Services:




     Cash and cash equivalents

107,503


104,821

     Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

187,914


282,529

     Other assets

46,133


33,044

                    Total financial services assets

341,550


420,394

                         Total Assets

$     5,059,114


$     4,963,528

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Homebuilding:




     Accounts payable

$        172,134


$        149,488

     Accrued and other liabilities

405,140


370,910

     Revolving credit facility

10,000


10,000

     Senior notes, net

1,481,976


1,481,781

                    Total homebuilding liabilities

2,069,250


2,012,179

Financial Services:




     Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

100,551


97,903

     Mortgage repurchase facility

178,231


256,300

                    Total financial services liabilities

278,782


354,203

                         Total Liabilities

2,348,032


2,366,382

Stockholders' Equity




     Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding


     Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 71,162,245 and 70,668,093 issued and
          outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

712


707

     Additional paid-in-capital

1,710,369


1,709,276

     Retained earnings

1,000,001


887,163

                    Total Stockholders' Equity

2,711,082


2,597,146

                    Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$     5,059,114


$     4,963,528

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
March 31,


2022


2021






(Dollars in thousands)

Operating Activities:




     Net income

$    148,421


$    110,690

          Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:




               Stock-based compensation expense

14,882


9,926

               Depreciation and amortization

6,652


7,003

               Inventory impairments

660


               Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

842


(1,348)

               Net changes in assets and liabilities:




                    Trade and other receivables

(16,677)


(40,282)

                    Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

94,615


1,767

                    Housing completed or under construction

(277,187)


(218,655)

                    Land and land under development

108,755


34,978

                    Prepaids and other assets

(20,479)


(23,594)

                    Accounts payable and accrued other liabilities

57,571


61,558

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

118,055


(57,957)





Investing Activities:




     Purchases of property and equipment

(6,884)


(5,749)

Net cash used in investing activities

(6,884)


(5,749)





Financing Activities:




     Proceeds from (payments on) mortgage repurchase facility, net

(78,069)


15,092

     Proceeds from issuance of senior notes


347,725

     Dividend payments

(35,583)


(26,665)

     Payments of deferred financing costs


(819)

     Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net

(12,628)


1,009

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(126,280)


336,342





Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(15,109)


272,636

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:




     Beginning of period

603,459


503,972

     End of period

$    588,350


$    776,608





Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:




     Homebuilding:




          Cash and cash equivalents

$    474,447


$    678,194

          Restricted cash

6,400


17,314

     Financial Services:




          Cash and cash equivalents

107,503


81,100

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$    588,350


$    776,608

New Home Deliveries



Three Months Ended March 31,


2022


2021


% Change


Homes


Home

Sale

Revenues


Average

Price


Homes


Home

Sale

Revenues


Average

Price


Homes


Home

Sale

Revenues


Average

Price




















(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,243


$  707,311


$      569.0


1,276


$  616,611


$      483.2


(3)%


15%


18%

Mountain

548


335,128


611.5


612


324,717


530.6


(10)%


3%


15%

East

442


198,081


448.1


290


100,530


346.7


52%


97%


29%

     Total

2,233


$ 1,240,520


$      555.5


2,178


$ 1,041,858


$      478.4


3%


19%


16%

Net New Orders



Three Months Ended March 31,


2022


2021


% Change


Homes


Dollar

Value


Average

Price


Monthly

Absorption

Rate *


Homes


Dollar

Value


Average

Price


Monthly

Absorption

Rate *


Homes


Dollar

Value


Average

Price


Monthly

Absorption

Rate


























(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,704


$ 1,000,954


$   587.4


5.54


1,775


$  904,691


$   509.7


5.80


(4)%


11%


15%


(4)%

Mountain

920


581,971


632.6


5.63


1,011


562,753


556.6


5.91


(9)%


3%


14%


(5)%

East

527


253,850


481.7


4.78


423


168,021


397.2


4.62


25%


51%


21%


3%

     Total

3,151


$ 1,836,775


$   582.9


5.42


3,209


$ 1,635,465


$   509.6


5.64


(2)%


12%


14%


(4)%

 *Calculated as total net new orders (gross orders less cancellations) in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions









Average Active Subdivisions


Active Subdivisions


Three Months Ended


March 31,


%


March 31,


%


2022


2021


Change


2022


2021


Change

West

112


97


15%


103


102


1%

Mountain

53


55


(4)%


55


57


(4)%

East

35


34


3%


37


31


19%

     Total

200


186


8%


195


190


3%

Backlog



March 31,


2022


2021


% Change


Homes


Dollar

Value


Average

Price


Homes


Dollar

Value


Average

Price


Homes


Dollar

Value


Average

Price




















(Dollars in thousands)

West

4,677


$ 2,651,123


$      566.8


4,209


$ 2,157,618


$      512.6


11%


23%


11%

Mountain

2,546


1,668,048


655.2


2,417


1,355,201


560.7


5%


23%


17%

East

1,335


628,631


470.9


1,060


414,474


391.0


26%


52%


20%

     Total

8,558


$ 4,947,802


$      578.1


7,686


$ 3,927,293


$      511.0


11%


26%


13%

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)



March 31,


%


2022


2021


Change

Unsold:






     Completed

19


36


(47)%

     Under construction

313


64


389%

          Total unsold started homes

332


100


232%

Sold homes under construction or completed

7,445


5,854


27%

Model homes under construction or completed

513


502


2%

          Total homes completed or under construction

8,290


6,456


28%

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)



March 31, 2022


March 31, 2021




Lots

Owned


Lots

Optioned


Total


Lots

Owned


Lots

Optioned


Total


Total

% Change

West

15,548


4,237


19,785


12,658


3,921


16,579


19%

Mountain

6,741


4,240


10,981


6,790


3,418


10,208


8%

East

4,318


2,728


7,046


3,088


2,148


5,236


35%

     Total

26,607


11,205


37,812


22,536


9,487


32,023


18%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended March 31,


2022


2021


Change








(Dollars in thousands)

General and administrative expenses

$   71,983


$   57,163


$      14,820

     General and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

5.8%


5.5%


30 bps  

Marketing expenses

$   25,632


$   25,703


$           (71)

     Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

2.1%


2.5%


-40 bps  

Commissions expenses

$   31,699


$   32,127


$         (428)

     Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

2.6%


3.1%


-50 bps  

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 129,314


$ 114,993


$      14,321

     Total selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

10.4%


11.0%


-60 bps  

Capitalized Interest



Three Months Ended
March 31,


2022


2021






(Dollars in thousands)

Homebuilding interest incurred

$       17,258


$        17,332

     Less: Interest capitalized

(17,258)


(17,332)

Homebuilding interest expensed

$              —


$              —





Interest capitalized, beginning of period

$       58,054


$        52,777

     Plus: Interest capitalized during period

17,258


17,332

     Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales

(14,844)


(14,841)

Interest capitalized, end of period

$       60,468


$        55,268

