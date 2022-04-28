HIGHLY ANTICIPATED BANKROLL PROJECT BREAKS GROUND AT HISTORIC PHILADELPHIA THEATER

The first-of-its-kind concept in partnership with STARR Restaurants will redefine how sports and other live events are watched

PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, April 27th Bankroll unveiled the start of construction at 1910 Chestnut Street with an official groundbreaking event for supporters and community members. Bankroll executives, partners and city officials gathered at the construction site to share details and renderings detailing the plans for the venue, which is projected to open Fall 2022 in Center City.

Bankroll Founder and Bullpen Capital CEO Paul Martino (left), Bankroll CEO Padma Rao and restaurateur Stephen Starr (center) pose for picture following groundbreaking ceremony with Philadelphia City Representative Sheila Hess and Center City Residents Association President Rick Gross (right). (PRNewswire)

Bankroll is a new luxury sports bar experience for those seeking to be immersed in all the action of the game. In partnership with STARR Restaurants, Bankroll redefines the way sports and live events are experienced – merging an unmatched digital experience with a sophisticated environment. The high-end restaurant and bar will focus on great food, unparalleled hospitality and exquisite design – alongside an integrated digital experience via the Bankroll app as well as other curated events and experiences.

"We are elated to bring such a novel experience to the city of Philadelphia where sports are deeply woven into the fabric of the community," said Padma Rao, CEO of Bankroll. "Bankroll will be a seamless blend of tech and luxury – combining personal service and high-end cuisine in an immersive environment. It's an honor to revitalize The Boyd Theater to become a place once again for entertainment and excitement."

Working with its partners JKRP Architects, Avroko and Clemens Construction Company, Bankroll is revitalizing an important section of Center City by restoring the historical Boyd Theater building located at 1910 Chestnut Street and enhancing the vibrancy of a core Philadelphia neighborhood.

"Our first-of-its-kind concept will bring people together to redefine how sports and other live events are watched," said Paul Martino, Founder of Bankroll. "As the majority of our founders are longtime Philadelphians, we're deeply invested in being a strong community partner and creating a venue for all Philadelphians to be proud of. I couldn't be more excited to kick off construction on this dream project."

