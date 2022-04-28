Erie Indemnity Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Net Income was $68.6 million, Earnings per Diluted Share was $1.31

ERIE, Pa., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. Net income was $68.6 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $73.6 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.

1Q 2022 (in thousands) 1Q'22 1Q'21

Operating income $ 84,312 $ 76,095

Investment income 3,009 17,988

Interest expense and other, net 526 1,528

Income before income taxes 86,795 92,555

Income tax expense 18,176 18,989

Net income $ 68,619 $ 73,566











1Q 2022 Highlights





Operating income before taxes increased $8.2 million, or 10.8 percent, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $32.3 million , or 7.1 percent, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.5 million , or 3.6 percent, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services Commissions increased $19.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium, primarily in lines of business that pay a higher commission rate. Non-commission expense increased $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. Sales and advertising increased $1.8 million primarily due to agent related expenses. Administrative and other costs increased $3.1 million primarily due to an increase in professional fees compared to the same period in 2021.



Income from investments before taxes totaled $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $18.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net investment income was $10.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $17.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Included in net investment income is $2.8 million of limited partnership earnings in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on April 29, 2022. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

outcome of pending and potential litigation;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and

our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended March 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited) Operating revenue







Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services

$ 487,992

$ 455,718 Management fee revenue - administrative services

14,313

14,847 Administrative services reimbursement revenue

163,327

153,533 Service agreement revenue

6,478

6,079 Total operating revenue

672,110

630,177









Operating expenses







Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

424,471

400,549 Cost of operations - administrative services

163,327

153,533 Total operating expenses

587,798

554,082 Operating income

84,312

76,095









Investment income







Net investment income

10,504

17,097 Net realized and unrealized investment (losses) gains

(7,279)

804 Net impairment (losses) recoveries recognized in earnings

(216)

87 Total investment income

3,009

17,988









Interest expense

999

1,009 Other income (expense)

473

(519) Income before income taxes

86,795

92,555 Income tax expense

18,176

18,989 Net income

$ 68,619

$ 73,566









Net income per share







Class A common stock – basic

$ 1.47

$ 1.58 Class A common stock – diluted

$ 1.31

$ 1.41 Class B common stock – basic and diluted

$ 221

$ 237









Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic







Class A common stock

46,188,761

46,188,860 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542









Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted







Class A common stock

52,300,501

52,315,958 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542









Dividends declared per share







Class A common stock

$ 1.110

$ 1.035 Class B common stock

$ 166.50

$ 155.25

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)





March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 141,305

$ 183,702 Available-for-sale securities

46,155

38,396 Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

478,754

479,123 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

78,877

56,206 Accrued investment income

6,255

6,303 Total current assets

751,346

763,730









Available-for-sale securities, net

877,165

907,689 Equity securities

78,069

87,743 Fixed assets, net

396,072

374,802 Agent loans, net

61,579

58,683 Deferred income taxes, net

9,818

145 Other assets

49,804

49,265 Total assets

$ 2,223,853

$ 2,242,057









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 287,989

$ 270,746 Agent bonuses

31,507

120,437 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

186,386

138,317 Dividends payable

51,693

51,693 Contract liability

34,872

34,935 Deferred executive compensation

6,752

12,637 Current portion of long-term borrowings

2,132

2,098 Total current liabilities

601,331

630,863









Defined benefit pension plans

139,231

130,383 Long-term borrowings

91,177

91,734 Contract liability

17,493

17,686 Deferred executive compensation

13,821

14,571 Other long-term liabilities

26,600

14,342 Total liabilities

889,653

899,579









Shareholders' equity

1,334,200

1,342,478 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,223,853

$ 2,242,057

