Clorox Signs Second 12-year Renewable Energy Agreement, Continuing Its Commitment to 100% Renewable Electricity for Its U.S. and Canada Operations

OAKLAND, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that it signed a 12-year, 47-megawatt virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Enel Green Power North America to purchase renewable electricity beginning in 2023. This deal supports its commitment to 100% renewable electricity for its U.S. and Canada operations, one of Clorox's environmental, social and governance goals to address climate change. When it goes into effect, this deal is expected to support about half of the renewable electricity needed to cover its U.S. and Canada operations.

Clorox first achieved 100% renewable electricity for its U.S. and Canada operations in January 2021 – four years earlier than originally planned – when its first VPPA with Enel Green Power North America went into effect, covering about half its electricity needs at the time. To achieve and maintain this goal, Clorox has been purchasing renewable energy credits (RECs) on the open market to cover the balance of its electricity needs. Based on the company's current and expected electricity demands in the U.S. and Canada, this second agreement is intended to replace the need to purchase RECs from the open market when it goes into effect. By entering into a second VPPA, Clorox is demonstrating its long-term commitment to match the electricity needed to power its operations with 100% renewable energy and helping to expand renewable energy infrastructure in the U.S.

"We know taking action on the climate crisis is necessary to ensure the well-being of our stakeholders, our planet and our long-term success as a company. As we live up to our purpose to champion people to be well and thrive every single day, contributing to a clean world is a must," said Michael Ott, Clorox's head of sustainability. "We also know change needs to happen urgently and at scale. That's why we are committing to large, multi-year renewable energy projects to help drive the transition to a more sustainable energy system."

The 47 MW VPPA is a 12-year commitment to purchase renewable energy generated and delivered to the electricity grid from Enel Green Power's 25 Mile Creek wind farm in Oklahoma. The 250MW project is currently under construction and is expected to create over 350 local jobs during construction, in addition to around 10 permanent full-time positions. The wind farm is expected to come on-line at the end of 2022, with Clorox's agreement coming into effect on January 1, 2023. At that time, Clorox will purchase nearly 20% of the power generated by this facility.

By matching 100% of its U.S. and Canada electricity needs with renewable sources, Clorox is reducing nearly 160 thousand metric tons of CO2 emissions each year, based on its 2020 electricity consumption. This is equivalent to the annual impact that 189,000 acres of U.S. forest can provide in removing CO2 from the atmosphere, or the carbon impact of the electricity needed to power 31,000 U.S. homes annually.1

Clorox's renewable electricity goal supports progress toward its 2030 science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and 2050 commitment to net zero emissions. The company's ESG commitments are embedded in its corporate strategy called IGNITE and are focused where the company believes it can have the greatest impact: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. More information about Clorox's IGNITE ESG goals and commitments can be found here.

Schneider Electric advised Clorox on this virtual power purchase agreement and supported the company in its project selection, analysis, negotiations and deal execution.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 9,000 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2021 sales of $7.3 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® grilling products; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water- filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality CALM™, and NeoCell® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on the Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index and the 2021 Parity.org Best Places for Women to Advance list, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2021. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

1 Emissions equivalencies calculated using The U.S. EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator as of March 2022, which is based on national averages and can be found at https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator

