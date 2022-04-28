ATRenew Inc. Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F and Releases 2022 Shareholder Letter from CEO

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 27, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.atrenew.com.

The Company will provide a copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, ATRenew Inc., 12/F, Tower 6, KIC Corporate Avenue, 433 Songhu Road, Yangpu District, Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

ATRenew today also released its 2022 letter to shareholders (entitled "A Trailblazer in the New Circular Economy") authored by Mr. Kerry Xuefeng Chen, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of the Company. To view the letter please visit https://ir.atrenew.com/corporate-governance/letter-from-ceo.

About ATRenew Inc.

Headquartered in Shanghai, ATRenew Inc. operates a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China under the brand ATRenew. Since its inception in 2011, ATRenew has been on a mission to give a second life to all idle goods, addressing the environmental impact of pre-owned consumer electronics by facilitating recycling and trade-in services, and distributing the devices to prolong their lifecycle. ATRenew's open platform integrates C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to empower its online and offline services. Through its end-to-end coverage of the entire value chain and its proprietary inspection, grading, and pricing technologies, ATRenew sets the standard for China's pre-owned consumer electronics industry.

