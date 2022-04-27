Smoothie King Announces Impressive Growth Fueled by Nearly 17% Increase in AUV and More Than $602 Million in Systemwide Sales in 2021

World's Largest Smoothie Brand Boasts AUV of More Than $609,000 with Top 25% Exceeding $907,000

DALLAS , April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King , the world's largest smoothie chain and the first health and fitness QSR brand of its kind, announced today a record average unit volume (AUV) of $609,753, with the brand's top 25% of stores reporting an AUV of over $907,000. Following the brand's recent news of signing 51 new store commitments in key growth markets in Q1 2022, Smoothie King also reported today over $602 million in systemwide sales in 2021, a 25% increase over 2020.

"Over the last few years, Smoothie King's momentum has been building as the brand continues to focus on offering fresh, whole-fruit smoothies and being the go-to product for consumers' health and fitness routines," said Wan Kim, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "It's a combination of our mission to inspire people to live a healthy lifestyle and our commitment to minimizing costs for our operators that has resulted in such an impressive AUV, reaching close to a 17% increase since 2020. With these impressive numbers and a strong development pipeline for the year, we're confident Smoothie King will have yet another successful year."

In 2021, Smoothie King opened over 100 stores, growing to more than 1,300 locations worldwide. The fast-growing brand has aggressive growth plans for this year and is currently seeking experienced operators interested in growing their portfolio with a brand that is committed to providing products that are healthy, purpose-driven, and taste amazing. Smoothie King is targeting growth in markets such as Phoenix, Denver, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Boston, Milwaukee, and Puerto Rico, among others.

Single- and multi-unit development opportunities are available, as well as incentives for active-duty U.S. military or veterans and for first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians. Smoothie King also recently launched an incentive program for existing franchisees and a new program for qualified store team members who are looking for the opportunity to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams with Smoothie King.

Smoothie King repeatedly has been recognized as a top franchise opportunity. Smoothie King was named the "Top Brand to Buy" in the beverage category of Franchise Times' 2022 Zor Awards and named to its "Top 400 Franchises" list. Additionally, Smoothie King received the Top Franchises Satisfaction Award for 2022 from Franchise Business Review based on the brand's high franchisee satisfaction. Smoothie King was recently listed as the 76th largest chain restaurant and 63rd limited-service chain in the Technomic and Restaurant Business 2022 Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report. Moving up 20 spots from its 2020 96th ranking, the brand continues to climb the Top 500 ranks.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with over 1,300 locations worldwide, including in the United States, Korea, Grand Cayman, and Trinidad. Founded in 1973, Smoothie King has made it its mission to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle. By blending each smoothie with a purpose, Smoothie King makes it simple and enjoyable for guests to achieve their individual health and fitness goals. Smoothie King has been recognized No. 13 overall on Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 list in 2022 and ranked one of the "Fastest Growing Franchises." For more information about franchising with Smoothie King, visit SmoothieKingFranchise.com or follow the brand on social media @SmoothieKing.

