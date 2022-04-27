LandSouth Breaks Ground on The Livano Grand National

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, broke ground for the construction of The Livano Grand National, a high-end multifamily community in Orlando, Florida.

With The Livano Grand National, LandSouth will continue its strong and long-time relationship with LIV Development, the developer for Grand National. The three-building complex will be located at 5504 W. Oak Ridge Road in Orlando and is scheduled for completion in late 2023.

"The demand for multifamily housing in Orlando continues to grow. We are excited to partner again with LIV Development to bring another best-in-class development to Orlando," shared LandSouth President and CEO, James Pyle. "The Livano Grand National will offer the best that LandSouth and LIV Development have to offer, amazing multifamily communities built with the commitment to innovation and excellence."

"LIV is extremely excited to be developing our first project in Orlando," said LIV's Managing Director of Development Andrew Murray. "The continued growth and redevelopment of the northern tourist corridor and the recent improvements to the I-4 overpass at Grand National Blvd. make this site an ideal location for this highly-amenitized community."

The LandSouth project manager for The Livano Grand National is Dan Garner. Baker Barrios is the architecture firm.

An urban-style, 3-building, 4-story development, The Livano Grand National will offer 350 total units, with 10 different floor plans ranging from 649 square feet to 1420 square feet and one, two, or three bedrooms. Amenities will include a fitness center, pool, conference room and offices for rent, dog park, fire pits, grill stations, and pergolas for relaxing and socializing. The Livano Grand National is conveniently located and will offer proximity to Universal, Disney, the Orlando airport, and downtown Orlando.

"LandSouth and LIV Development have worked together on several high-end multifamily communities," stated Dan Garner, the project manager for the development. "Orlando is growing at an incredible rate, and I am thrilled to lead the construction of the latest beautiful community for Orlando residents."

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build The Livano Grand National. Service components work together to provide a seamless delivery system through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best-in-class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth Marketing Manager, Erica Zumstein, (904) 273-3182, Ext. 109 or visit www.landsouth.com.

ABOUT LIV DEVELOPMENT

LIV develops, acquires, and operates Class A multifamily communities across the southern United States. Known for intentional and innovative design, leading edge amenities, and desirable locations, LIV seeks to enrich the lives of its residents while positively impacting communities and delivering superior returns to investors. Throughout its 15-year history, LIV has developed or acquired more than 20,000 multifamily homes with a total combined market capitalization of $3 billion. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama LIV has regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas, and Tampa. Learn more at livdev.com.

