IKO Northeast Celebrates Grand Opening

Leading global roofing manufacturer creates jobs, expands to serve US single-ply market

WILMINGTON, Del., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - IKO, a North American pioneer in the manufacture of residential and commercial roofing products, has announced the official grand opening of its newest production facility in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Marketing Services Director Carol Perkins says that local dignitaries and IKO customers, employees and their families will be invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour the plant during its official commissioning celebration on May 12th. The new plant, announced as the company's sixth US based manufacturing site in 2019, began producing product in the latter half of 2021.

The 460,000 square foot production and warehouse facility marks IKO's first manufacturing site for thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO), a single-ply roofing membrane material used in the commercial flat roofing market. In addition to TPO, the plant will also produce polyisocyanurate (ISO) insulation products for distribution across North America. A long-time supplier to the residential roofing marketplace in the United States, IKO opened its first US based asphalt shingle plants in Delaware, Illinois and Ohio in 1981 and exports to around 100 countries globally.

According to Mike Mendoza, Director of Single Ply Systems, the new flagship facility is another key step forward in our company's long-term strategic expansion plans. "IKO has made significant investments in expanding both its product lines and its manufacturing footprint in the U.S. market," said Mendoza. "This TPO plant will help to establish the IKO brand and its Innovi product line as a significant player for U.S. commercial roofing in the same way we are already a preferred brand in the residential market. While TPO may be new to IKO, we have decades of experience in the commercial market globally to leverage as we introduce commercial roofers to IKO in the United States."

As it officially opens, the $70M facility will employ 40 people locally, with the possibility for future expansion to meet consumer demand as the business grows.

About IKO

IKO is a world-wide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family owned business established in 1951.

