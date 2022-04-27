iGov Receives Samsung Breakout Partner of the Year Award.

RESTON, Va., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iGov Technologies, Inc., provider of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems, products and support programs was awarded the Samsung Breakout Partner of the Year for 2022 at the Samsung Visual Experience partner awards dinner in Las Vegas. In 2021 iGov sold nearly 25,000 Samsung Tactical Edition devices.

"This award recognizes iGov's growth as a channel partner within the US Federal, DoD and International military and first responder markets," says Senior Vice President Chuck Reiche, "iGov stood up our Mobility Business in 2020 to service the tactical dismounted user community and has since become the world-wide market leader in sales and support of the Samsung S20 Tactical Edition End User Devices."

About iGov

iGov is an C5ISR systems integrator and Value-Added Reseller specializing in delivering specialized mission-centric solutions to its government customers. iGov is an industry leader delivering full lifecycle enterprise services, for mission-centric, Department of Defense programs in these areas: Tactical Networking, Software Development, Systems Engineering, Communications Systems, and C5ISR Products and Integration. For more information, visit www.igov.com.

