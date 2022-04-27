ASC Offers Compliance Recording for RingCentral

Recording and analytics with Recording Insights now available for RingCentral users

Hoesbach, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASC Technologies, one of the worldwide leading providers of software and cloud solutions in the field of omni-channel recording, quality management and analytics, now offers a recording solution for RingCentral. The companies are announcing their cooperation with the seamless integration of Recording Insights into the Message Video Phone™ (MVP®) of RingCentral.

RingCentral is a leading global provider of corporate cloud communication, offering telephony, chat, and video conferencing services. By integrating Recording Insights, RingCentral users can now securely record and fully compliance assure their corporate communication.

For recording, the Recording Insights Cloud Service uses the RingCentral API dedicated to meetings and voice. Communication data is transferred via an encrypted connection and can thus be processed in a secure and compliant way. Where previously recordings could only be saved on a drive, users now benefit from the full potential of Recording Insights for ensuring compliance of communication.

Legally compliant recording and management of all communication media such as audio, video, chat, screen, and meetings play a decisive role especially for financial services providers as well as in the health and public sectors. National and international compliance regulations such as GDPR, MiFID II, IDD, FIDLEG, FINIG, Dodd-Frank or HIPAA require the recording and archiving of all communication and impose heavy sanctions in case of compliance breaches.

"It has never been easier to migrate to the RingCentral Cloud", says Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer of ASC Technologies. "By integrating Recording Insights with RingCentral MVP, we offer existing ASC customers the possibility to smoothly migrate to the cloud. And also new customers are now able to record and analyze their communication in a secure and legally compliant way thanks to Recording Insights."

