TI reports first quarter 2022 financial results and shareholder returns

DALLAS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today reported first quarter revenue of $4.91 billion, net income of $2.20 billion and earnings per share of $2.35. Earnings per share included a 2-cent benefit for items that were not in the company's original guidance.

Regarding the company's performance and returns to shareholders, Rich Templeton, TI's chairman, president and CEO, made the following comments:

"Revenue increased 14% from the same quarter a year ago primarily due to growth in industrial and automotive.

"Our cash flow from operations of $9.1 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model. Free cash flow for the same period was $6.5 billion and 34% of revenue. This reflects the quality of our product portfolio, as well as the efficiency of our manufacturing strategy, including the benefit of 300-millimeter production.

"Over the past 12 months we invested $3.2 billion in R&D and SG&A, invested $2.6 billion in capital expenditures and returned $5.0 billion to owners.

"TI's second quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $4.20 billion to $4.80 billion and earnings per share between $1.84 and $2.26 . This outlook comprehends an impact due to reduced demand from COVID-19 restrictions in China . We continue to expect our 2022 annual operating tax rate to be about 14%."

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Earnings summary

Amounts are in millions of dollars, except per-share amounts.





Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Change

Revenue

$ 4,905

$ 4,289

14%

Operating profit

$ 2,563

$ 1,939

32%

Net income

$ 2,201

$ 1,753

26%

Earnings per share

$ 2.35

$ 1.87

26%



Cash generation

Amounts are in millions of dollars.











Trailing 12 Months



Q1 2022

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Change

Cash flow from operations

$ 2,144

$ 9,050

$ 7,138

27%

Capital expenditures

$ 443

$ 2,597

$ 796

226%

Free cash flow

$ 1,701

$ 6,453

$ 6,342

2%

Free cash flow % of revenue









34.0%



41.1%







Cash return

Amounts are in millions of dollars.











Trailing 12 Months





Q1 2022

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Change

Dividends paid

$ 1,063

$ 4,009

$ 3,525

14%

Stock repurchases

$ 589

$ 1,016

$ 1,012

0%

Total cash returned

$ 1,652

$ 5,025

$ 4,537

11%



TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES





Consolidated Statements of Income

For Three Months Ended March 31,

(In millions, except per-share amounts)

2022

2021

Revenue

$ 4,905

$ 4,289

Cost of revenue (COR)



1,463



1,492

Gross profit



3,442



2,797

Research and development (R&D)



391



386

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A)



422



425

Acquisition charges



—



47

Restructuring charges/other



66



—

Operating profit



2,563



1,939

Other income (expense), net (OI&E)



15



46

Interest and debt expense



52



46

Income before income taxes



2,526



1,939

Provision for income taxes



325



186

Net income

$ 2,201

$ 1,753

















Diluted earnings per common share

$ 2.35

$ 1.87

















Average shares outstanding:













Basic



923



922

Diluted



934



935

















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 1.15

$ 1.02





















Supplemental Information (Quarterly, except as noted)



















Our annual operating tax rate, which does not include discrete tax items, was 14% in both periods.











Provision for income taxes is based on the following:























Operating taxes (calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate)

$ 361

$ 275

Discrete tax items



(36)



(89)

Provision for income taxes (effective taxes)

$ 325

$ 186

















A portion of net income is allocated to unvested restricted stock units (RSUs) on which we pay dividend equivalents. Diluted EPS is calculated using the following:

















Net income

$ 2,201

$ 1,753

Income allocated to RSUs



(9)



(8)

Income allocated to common stock for diluted EPS

$ 2,192

$ 1,745



TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES





Consolidated Balance Sheets



March 31,

(In millions, except par value)

2022

2021

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,505

$ 2,442

Short-term investments



6,320



4,244

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of ($9) and ($9)



1,795



1,584

Raw materials



265



183

Work in process



1,151



980

Finished goods



644



727

Inventories



2,060



1,890

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



330



245

Total current assets



14,010



10,405

Property, plant and equipment at cost



8,236



5,967

Accumulated depreciation



(2,797)



(2,536)

Property, plant and equipment



5,439



3,431

Goodwill



4,362



4,362

Deferred tax assets



273



331

Capitalized software licenses



91



113

Overfunded retirement plans



383



235

Other long-term assets



718



762

Total assets

$ 25,276

$ 19,639

















Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Current liabilities:













Current portion of long-term debt

$ 500

$ —

Accounts payable



641



554

Accrued compensation



386



388

Income taxes payable



405



278

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



596



480

Total current liabilities



2,528



1,700

Long-term debt



7,242



6,250

Underfunded retirement plans



81



130

Deferred tax liabilities



94



88

Other long-term liabilities



1,314



1,305

Total liabilities



11,259



9,473

Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $25 par value. Shares authorized – 10; none issued



—



—

Common stock, $1 par value. Shares authorized – 2,400; shares issued – 1,741



1,741



1,741

Paid-in capital



2,667



2,391

Retained earnings



47,053



42,860

Treasury common stock at cost













Shares: March 31, 2022 – 819; March 31, 2021 – 818



(37,291)



(36,479)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (AOCI)



(153)



(347)

Total stockholders' equity



14,017



10,166

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 25,276

$ 19,639





Certain amounts in the prior period's balance sheet have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



For Three Months Ended March 31,

(In millions)



2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income



$ 2,201

$ 1,753

Adjustments to net income:















Depreciation





200



179

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles





—



47

Amortization of capitalized software





14



15

Stock compensation





74



61

Gains on sales of assets





(2)



(1)

Deferred taxes





(1)



8

Increase (decrease) from changes in:















Accounts receivable





(94)



(170)

Inventories





(150)



65

Prepaid expenses and other current assets





21



73

Accounts payable and accrued expenses





11



69

Accrued compensation





(388)



(379)

Income taxes payable





284



131

Changes in funded status of retirement plans





21



28

Other





(47)



(29)

Cash flows from operating activities





2,144



1,850



















Cash flows from investing activities















Capital expenditures





(443)



(308)

Proceeds from asset sales





2



1

Purchases of short-term investments





(3,988)



(2,782)

Proceeds from short-term investments





2,774



2,000

Other





(13)



(20)

Cash flows from investing activities





(1,668)



(1,109)



















Cash flows from financing activities















Repayment of debt





—



(550)

Dividends paid





(1,063)



(940)

Stock repurchases





(589)



(100)

Proceeds from common stock transactions





57



196

Other





(7)



(12)

Cash flows from financing activities





(1,602)



(1,406)



















Net change in cash and cash equivalents





(1,126)



(665)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





4,631



3,107

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$ 3,505

$ 2,442



Segment results

Amounts are in millions of dollars.





Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Change Analog:

















Revenue

$ 3,816

$ 3,280

16%

Operating profit

$ 2,150

$ 1,646

31%

Embedded Processing:

















Revenue

$ 782

$ 767

2%

Operating profit

$ 315

$ 287

10%

Other:

















Revenue

$ 307

$ 242

27%

Operating profit*

$ 98

$ 6

1,533%





* Includes acquisition charges and restructuring charges/other.

Non-GAAP financial information

This release includes references to free cash flow and ratios based on that measure. These are financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow was calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flows from operating activities (also referred to as cash flow from operations).

We believe that free cash flow and the associated ratios provide insight into our liquidity, our cash-generating capability and the amount of cash potentially available to return to shareholders, as well as insight into our financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are supplemental to the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the table below.

Amounts are in millions of dollars.







For 12 Months Ended March 31,













2022

2021

Change

Cash flow from operations (GAAP)



$ 9,050



$ 7,138



27%

Capital expenditures





(2,597)





(796)







Free cash flow (non-GAAP)



$ 6,453



$ 6,342



2%



























Revenue



$ 18,960



$ 15,421

































Cash flow from operations as a percentage of revenue (GAAP)





47.7%





46.3%







Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue (non-GAAP)





34.0%





41.1%









This release also includes references to an annual operating tax rate, a non-GAAP term we use to describe the estimated annual effective tax rate, a GAAP measure that by definition does not include discrete tax items. We believe the term annual operating tax rate helps differentiate from the effective tax rate, which includes discrete tax items.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as TI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe TI's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

We urge you to carefully consider the following important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of TI or our management:

The duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, government and other third-party responses to it and the consequences for the global economy, including to our business and the businesses of our suppliers, customers and distributors;

Economic, social and political conditions, and natural events in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate, including global trade policies;

Market demand for semiconductors, particularly in the industrial and automotive markets, and customer demand that differs from forecasts;

Our ability to compete in products and prices in an intensely competitive industry;

Evolving cybersecurity and other threats relating to our information technology systems or those of our customers, vendors and other third parties;

Our ability to successfully implement and realize opportunities from strategic, business and organizational changes, or our ability to realize our expectations regarding the amount and timing of associated restructuring charges and cost savings;

Our ability to develop, manufacture and market innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment, our timely implementation of new manufacturing technologies and installation of manufacturing equipment, and our ability to realize expected returns on significant investments in manufacturing capacity;

Availability and cost of raw materials, utilities, manufacturing equipment, third-party manufacturing services and manufacturing technology;

Product liability, warranty or other claims relating to our products, software, manufacturing, delivery, services, design or communications, or recalls by our customers for a product containing one of our parts;

Compliance with or changes in the complex laws, rules and regulations to which we are or may become subject, or actions of enforcement authorities, that restrict our ability to operate our business or subject us to fines, penalties or other legal liability;

Changes in tax law and accounting standards that impact the tax rate applicable to us, the jurisdictions in which profits are determined to be earned and taxed, adverse resolution of tax audits, increases in tariff rates, and the ability to realize deferred tax assets;

Financial difficulties of our distributors or semiconductor distributors' promotion of competing product lines to our detriment; or disputes with current or former distributors;

Losses or curtailments of purchases from key customers or the timing and amount of customer inventory adjustments;

Our ability to maintain or improve profit margins, including our ability to utilize our manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover our fixed operating costs, in an intensely competitive and cyclical industry and changing regulatory environment;

Our ability to maintain and enforce a strong intellectual property portfolio and maintain freedom of operation in all jurisdictions where we conduct business; or our exposure to infringement claims;

Instability in the global credit and financial markets;

Our ability to recruit and retain skilled personnel, and effectively manage key employee succession; and

Impairments of our non-financial assets.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the Risk factors discussion in Item 1A of TI's most recent Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. If we do update any forward-looking statement, you should not infer that we will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statement.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com .

