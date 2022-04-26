Bestselling Author QuHarrison Terry Announces "The Metaverse Handbook" with Co-Author DJ SKEE and Publisher John Wiley & Sons, Featuring A Foreword by Paris Hilton

MADISON, Wis., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry announces the release of "The Metaverse Handbook" with co-author Scott "DJ SKEE" Keeney and publisher John Wiley & Sons. The metaverse has rapidly become the most enigmatic and enticing concept of recent years. In due time, the metaverse will disrupt everything from social media to eCommerce to workplace communication and more. The companies, creators, and consumers who want to be the disruptors (and not the disrupted) must first understand the foundations and core technologies of the metaverse.

You can purchase your copy of "The Metaverse Handbook" here: metaversehandbook.com

"Over the past 2 years, I've been building the best metaverse experiences with DXSH MV & TSX Entertainment , which I've distilled into a crash course in this book," said DJ SKEE. "We built the largest, persistent celebrity-based metaverse with the Queen of the Metaverse, Paris Hilton, who shares her journey in the foreword."

In brief, "The Metaverse Handbook" is a can't-miss guide to participating in the metaverse. Through metaverse creator case studies and actionable insights, you'll walk away from this book understanding how to explore and implement the latest metaverse tech emerging from blockchain, XR, and web3. More importantly, you'll feel educated on how to unearth unique metaverse opportunities in digital communities, commerce, and immersive experiences.

"Ultimately, culture is the main ingredient that will transform the metaverse from a techie fantasy into the next great digital gathering space," said QuHarrison Terry. "For the last two decades, DJ SKEE has been at the epicenter of driving culture forward in sneakers, tech, sports, music, and now the metaverse. That's why he's the best co-author for the job."

Scott "DJ SKEE" Keeney is an entrepreneur, radio personality, and the Chief Metaverse Officer at TSX Entertainment. He's most known for his creation of DASH Radio and introducing the world to top artists including Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber, and Lady Gaga.

QuHarrison Terry is a 4x recipient of LinkedIn's Top Voices in Technology award and the bestselling author of The NFT Handbook . His work has appeared everywhere from WIRED to Forbes. QuHarrison is the co-host of CNBC's primetime series "No Retreat: Business Bootcamp" and a notable growth marketer who has advised Mark Cuban and his portfolio of 200+ venture companies.

