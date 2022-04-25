Pricer participates in Touch Taiwan together with E Ink

STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pricer is proud to be participating in Touch Taiwan, the trade show for displays and solutions, together with the leading ePaper technology company E Ink.

Pricer will be showcasing its four color labels using the E Ink Spectra 3100 technology, a four pigment ink system that incorporates retailers' requests for additional color functionality.

"We continuously improve our R&D based on the feedback from ecosystem partners to provide the best possible ePaper technology to customers. It is a win-win to have a leading ESL company such as Pricer to showcase how our products meet the business needs of retailers around the world", says FY Gan, President of E Ink.

"As the only true European ESL vendor, we are very proud to have been invited by E Ink, the originator and commercial leader in ePaper technology, to this prestigious event, and to be able to showcase our highly flexible, future-proof in-store solution that enhances both store efficiency and shopping experience", says Duncan Potter, CMO, Pricer.

Pricer will also be showcasing the cloud solution Pricer Plaza along with Instant Flash, an innovation for electronic shelf labels (ESL) designed for real-time activities-to-light. Around this feature, Pricer has built rich software capabilities to enhance in-store critical functions such as Click & Collect (Pick-to-Light) and replenishment.

The foundation of Pricer's solution is Pricer Plaza, a cloud-based management system infrastructure that enables Software as a Service (SaaS) business models. Pricer Plaza comprises a suite of services that provide sophisticated management of the in-store infrastructure and services that act as the key foundation for advanced store digitalization functionality such as:

Sophisticated dynamic price and promotion implementation

Advanced replenishment

Shelf imaging and optimization

Click & Collect services

In-store geo-location for advanced customer experience

Pricer and E Ink will be present at booth #M802. Touch Taiwan will take place on April 27–29, 2022 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall1,4F.

For more information about Touch Taiwan, please visit 2022 Touch Taiwan - Display International - Official Site

About Pricer

Pricer is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

